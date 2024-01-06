Bossip Video

GoPuff has announced Rick Ross as the”Chief Delivery Boss” who ensures deals are always flowing and luxury is accessible.

In a world of daily announcements and brand partnerships rarely do the collaborations ever make sense. However, the latest GoPuff announcement is the exact opposite. The delivery service has announced the addition of its latest role “Chief Delivery Boss” which will be filled by the biggest boss, Rick Ross.

The delivery service announced the big news via a press release.

“In short, Gopuff and the rapper are teaming up to make this New Year’s Eve more Boss than ever. On December 31, Rick Ross will come on board as Gopuff’s new Chief Delivery Boss to bring customers 21+ the best value on bubbly, party supplies and more, so they can ring in the new year in – attainable – luxury and style. Customers can take advantage of deals like 24¢ select mini bottles of sparkling wine (limit two per customer), and 24% off full-sized (750ml and 1.5L) bottles of Luc Belaire, among other festive deals!”

With dozens of delivery services fighting for your dollars, it’s hard to be loyal to one in this expensive economy. We can all agree most of the services have drifted away from what made them great but Gopuff is different. If you haven’t used the service before we would describe it as the perfect service for late-night snacks and simple item pickups. For smokers, the service will deliver those backwoods when you don’t feel like going to the store. What other app will deliver tobacco products and just a pint of ice cream and not break the bank? The only answer is GoPuff and if it isn’t in your area, hold on tight they are on the way.

Once you download the app you’ll understand why its place in the delivery space is so special.