Bossip Video

Whew!

Iconic supermodel Beverly Johnson–the first Black woman to cover American VOGUE magazine–stunned alongside gorgeous daughter Anansa Sims at the star-studded ‘Martin: The Reunion’ premiere event in LA.

Johnson famously guest starred as Martin’s fione third grade teacher Miss Trinidad who applied pressure on her former student before being confronted by Gina (Tisha Campbell) in the classic episode.

Play

In a beautifully nostalgic moment, Martin posed for pictures with Johnson who continues to stun at the tender age of 69.

Other special guests at the buzzy affair included Affion Crockett, Reginald Ballard aka Bruh Man, Earthquake, DeRay Davis, Garcelle Beauvais, Flex and Shanice Alexander, Benji Brown, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, and Matt Barnes and Anansa who looked happier than ever while enjoying the festivities.

Over the course of the night, guests experienced a curated exhibit by Philadelphia artist Chuck Styles which included activation rooms and replicas of some of the show’s most memorable moments and iconic staples like Nipsey’s.

Peep the video recap below:

Play

The 90-minute reunion special takes fans back to the iconic “Martin” living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show’s five season-long history.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters “Martin” made famous, and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford.

Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, “Martin: The Reunion” brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.

Fans can enjoy all five seasons of “Martin” and “Martin: The Reunion” exclusively on BET+.