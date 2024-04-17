There she go!

Saweetie brought the sunshine to The Zoe Report’s annual ZOEasis party where tastemakers, movemakers, and celebs enjoyed a sun-splashed funday of music, style, experiences, and more during Coachella.

Powered by Lumify and Smirnoff ICE, the star-studded affair celebrated changed perspectives, individuality, and wellness while providing good vibes, cold beverages, and delectable bites under the desert blue sky.

Notable attendees included the “My Type” rapper, Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Thuso Mbedu, and many more.

While immersed in the slice of desert heaven, guests were invited to elevate their festival makeup with vibrant jewels at the LUMIFY EYES Bejeweled Bar.

Elsewhere in the outdoor oasis, guests refreshed themselves with Smirnoff ICE Surpr-ICEs and competed in fun rounds of lawn games.

Before blessing Coachella with her presence, Saweetie made her highly anticipated BMF debut as Keeya a.k.a. Slugger–a tough-as-nails tomboy and former college athlete immersed in the streets of St. Louis.

While it looks like Saweetie went through a dramatic transformation to play Keeya, the athlete’s aesthetic wasn’t far-fetched, according to the star.

“Tomboy is like my first essence of fashion,” Saweetie told BOSSIP. “I grew up being a tomboy so it it was second nature to me ando one thing that was that was a little funny was when i got to set they were like, ‘Take off the lashes take off the nails!’I’m like okay, we really got to get into character.”

Saweetie went on to say that her process of sitting in the makeup chair was super short despite her having to scale back her usual look of trendy nails and extensive eyelashes.

“I feel like the transformation was just pulling it back,” said Saweetie. “Glam literally took 20 minutes.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Saweetie revealed to BOSSIP that she learned about BMF’s true story through her father.

“I learned a lot from my dad,” said the “My Type” rapper. “I feel like they were such a huge part of culture that if your parents were in their 20s or 30s around that time, they knew a lot about the news that was circulating. So I learned a lot through him, through the internet, through previous documentaries. And I always love when good stories get turned into like a series because it’s not like a documentary. We actually get to see them play their roles,” she added. “So I definitely binge watched the first two seasons and I’m currently watching season three.”

Check out the full interview below: