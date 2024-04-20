Bossip Video

Brian McKnight‘s son Niko McKnight clapped back by exposing his dad’s alleged “evil,” claiming the singer forced a young Niko to clean up his used condoms.

In another unprovoked outburst from a top contender for the world’s worst dad, Brian threw more social media shade at his biological kids to praise his stepdaughter. The “Back At One” singer took it back to the Bible to justify the biological beef. When he went low by referring to his estranged offspring as “evil,” Niko took it to hell.

For those wondering why a man who seemingly hates his celebrity seeds so much didn’t wear condoms, Niko says he did. However, the prophylactic proclamations only revealed the family feud could be much filthier than fans expected.

Niko McKnight Enters The Chat With Accusations Of Forgery And Forced “Used Condom” Clean-Up

On Friday, Niko entered the chat to defend himself and put his dad’s supposed “sins” on blast. He took time away from his battle with cancer to address the family feud. The photographer fired back with claims that Brian Sr. forged his children’s signatures.

Niko called out the stone-throwing, considering that Brian Sr. allegedly forced him to help cover up his affairs. He claimed that at 15, his dad made him get rid of the crooner’s “used condoms.” To make matters worse, Niko implied these instances were from his dad cheating on ex-fiancée Annalisa Mungcal while she was away from home.

“I’m evil. That’s wild: The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil Fashoooooo,” Niko wrote in the comments. “The guy who forged sigs on our names is evil fashoooooooo.”

Niko should be resting to recover from his cancer treatments in peace. Instead, he was trolled into responding to online beef like a rapper. However, for someone so proud of removing his children from his life, Brian Sr. seemingly refuses to leave them alone. The state of the family’s relationship is unfortunate enough without including the world in the drama.

Brian McKnight Sr. Shades His Adult Biological Children As “Evil” And “Products Of Sin”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Brian’s paternal pettiness continued this week by calling his disowned children “products of sin.” Brian Sr. shared sons Brian Kelly McKnight Jr. and Niko with his ex-wife Julie McKnight and daughter Briana McKnight with ex Patricia Driver.

Following his marriage to Leilani McKnight in 2017, the blended family fell apart. The R&B star went from performing with his sons to disowning and dissing them in public. He soon only claimed his stepchildren, Julia and Jack McPhee, and his new son with Leilani.

Following backlash from Brian Sr.’s attempt to erase his eldest son by renaming the baby boy Brian McKnight Jr. in 2022, he changed his own name. Newly minted Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. deepened the division that publicly escalated with Brian Sr. announcing the pregnancy on Niko’s birthday.

Brian McKnight’s Ex-Wife Julie McKnight Weighed In On Family Feud

Julie McKnight’s public presence focuses on love, light, and protecting her peace. Yet, she’s willing to show up and show out for her kids. Unlike her ex, she even proudly embraced Brian Sr.’s daughter Briana McKnight as her own. Julie previously waded into the waves of shade to show them public support and she seemed to address the latest online drama.

On Friday, Niko and Brian Jr.’s mom also seemed to respond to Brian Sr.’s shady shenanigans. Mama Bear didn’t let “the horrible comments” slide after he called her kids “evil.” She took to Instagram with an uplifting message about ignoring trolls attempting to distract people with negativity. Oop!

Julie didn’t name names but referenced a “fool” who lashes out “like a kid without candy who throws a tantrum…” She also compared the situation to a relentless rat chewing away at boundaries to feed its cravings. The upcoming Mama Bear author encouraged supporters to resist feeding into “an extremely abusive situation.”