Brian McKnight returned with another cringe-worthy clapback about his family, explaining why he started “Back At One” with Brian Jr. #2 and cut his adult children out of his will.

The R&B singer told us to “stay tuned,” and he’s back to deny “abandonment” and using social media to fuel his family feud. The star, who was once synonymous with baby-making music, became the new face of child-forsaking when the internet dragged him for reportedly beefing with his estranged children.

Brian recorded another video addressing the backlash about his biological kids (like that worked out so well the first time). He addressed only claiming his new wife’s kids, his daughter’s lawsuit against him, and naming a second son Brian Jr.

“Some people can’t handle seeing my happily ever after,” he said to internet critics.

Brian explained the obvious omissions in his family posts didn’t ever cross his mind because he doesn’t “live in the past.”

Brian McKnight Explains Only Claiming His New Wife’s Children Online

For weeks, disgusted former fans called out Brian’s shady captions and shocking details about his relationship with his older children. Brian already had an ex-wife and children from previous relationships: Brian Jr., Niko, and Briana. However, you couldn’t tell from his posts about never loving, having a namesake, or being a girl dad before his blended family with wife Leilani.

“There is a very simple reason why I post about some of my children on social media, and not others. The children that I do not currently have relationships with, I don’t post about them,” he shrugged. “Instead, I post about the children with whom I do have relationships, with whom I am proud of, and about whom I want to share my pride in their accomplishments,” he continued. “I don’t live in the past. I live in the present and the future.

Brian blamed the backlash on haters who “can’t handle seeing happiness and love.” Meanwhile, nothing seems more bitter and miserable to his critics than allegedly trolling his own kids.

Brian also spoke out about the legal battle with his daughter Briana, who filed a defamation suit against him.

