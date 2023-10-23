Suspected supervillain Brian McKnight really started back at one by bizarrely changing his name to match his infant son’s, seemingly to spite his older son, Brian McKnight Jr., again.
Briant McKnight going out of his way to publicly disown his Black children was cringeworthy, but wait, there’s more! The former heartthrob is back with a new cruel and unusual way to taunt his older offspring.
Social media is currently dragging Brian McKnight for legally changing his name after a failed attempt to recycle “Brian McKnight Jr.” for his youngest son.
Not only that, but the original Brian McKnight Jr. is clapping back at the trifling “trolling” by his dad who seemingly wants to erase him from his legacy.
Brian McKnight changed his name so that his baby boy could be a real jr…😒. That’s not sitting well with me,seeing as his oldest son is a jr…
— Purple Crush💜 (@PurpleCrush31) October 21, 2023
On Friday, the cold-blooded crooner took to Instagram to introduce his baby boy and new name.
“So proud to introduce our son 🤍BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA JR. 🤍 to the world with the release of my new album lovingly created for him,” he wrote.
“JR. because I am also proud to officially announce that I have legally changed my name to exactly match my legacy’s. My legal name is now BRIAN KAINOA MAKOA MCKNIGHT SR.,” he revealed with paternal pettiness.
The singer continued to rub salt in the wound with more “namesake” shadiness.
“MCKNIGHTtime LULLABIES the songs of a father to his namesake available now!” he continued, adding the heavy-handed hashtags #babybrian #mylegacy #junior #briankainoamakoaSR and #familyfirst.
Yikes!
This isn’t the first time social media sleuths put the feuding father on blast. As BOSSIP previously reported, the internet recently “diabolical deadbeat” dragged Brian McKnight for using posts about his new family against his old one.
That man is a menace. Man was already 4 kids in and said this… https://t.co/sVVzGIED5I pic.twitter.com/Sq5bxq795f
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) April 30, 2023
In addition to erasing Brian Jr. to claim baby boy Brian as his namesake, he used his stepkids for some similar shade. The “Ready To Learn” singer praised his stepdaughter for making him a “girl dad.” He acted like he didn’t have a biological daughter named Briana McKnight. Both young women attended the same university at the same time, but he only gave one acknowledgment and a new car.
Is it weird for Brian McKnight to claim he cut off his children because they’re grown yet he bought the stepdaughter who is older than his biological daughter a BMW for her birthday? Then posted that his stepdaughter was the best daughter ever? pic.twitter.com/suCiiqnnYn
— Chloe Chrome (@TheMegaChloe) April 29, 2023
Brian Jr. and Briana speaking out about alleged abandonment seemed to be a turning point in their estranged relationships. Now, Brian Jr. is clapping back again about his flip-flopping father changing his name.
Check out Brian McKnight Jr. blasting his father’s “obscene level of self-hate” after the flip!
Brian McKnight Jr. Reacts To His Father “Disowning” Him With A Legal Name Change; “We Are Witnessing An Obscene Level Of Self-Hate”
After Brian McKnight started trending for seemingly more antagonistic antics, everyone wanted to know how his first oldest son felt.
The oldest son from the Grammy winner’s first marriage weighed in on the strange name change and Brian McKnight Jr. reacted to a comment asking if he’d subsequently change his name in retaliation.
Brian McKnight’s son blasts singer’s "obscene level of self-hate" amid name change drama https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/dZCJEzNEy7
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 22, 2023
“I’m not ashamed of the name my ancestors had. I’ll never change the name my own son now has. We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point,” he wrote on Saturday.
“All we can do is pray for that man, and my new little brother, who we will all welcome with open arms one day, once he realizes who his real family is. Legacy isn’t in the name. It’s in the character of the people. It will all be quite clear soon, just who’s on the right side of all this, because there’s no escaping what’s coming.”
Brian Jr., who is also a talented singer, shared his response on his Instagram Stories. This isn’t even the first time the 33-year-old had to defend keeping his name. HipHopDx reports in June that his father tried to force the new namesake by asking Brian Jr. to give up the title.
On June 7, the scorned son addressed the request in an Instagram Story. His father might be willing to erase an existing legacy for the new biracial baby, but Brian Jr. was not.
“I appreciate my lineage, and I appreciate where my name comes from. And it’s also my son’s name. So, I just feel like, in my heart, that I would be giving off an incredibly wrong message, and set the wrong example, if I changed my name just because my father did,” he wrote.
The jilted junior isn’t the only one who had plenty to say about the new name.
Check out social media dragging Brian McKnight about the name change shenanigans after the flip!
Social Media Drags Brian McKnight’s Fickle “F*ck Them Kids” Fatherhood & Shady Shenanigans
Some fans want to cling to their love for the singer’s classic hits while others are disgusted by the “diabolical” behavior playing out in public.
Check out the social media backlash against Brian McKnight changing his name to make his youngest son a new “namesake.”
Several comments joked that if “f*ck them kids” was a person, it would be the “Anytime” singer.
“That’s cold blooded 😂😂😂 to match his legacy 😂😂😂 damn f then other kids??” someone commented on The ShadeRoom’s post.
“The way he goes out of his way to dislike them other kids is spooky,” another said under the post.
“He so mad that his career ended cause he was beating his first wife , how you hate her and the kids for what YOU did? 🧐😩” someone else chimed in.
“Did it ever cross his mind that hatred of his own flesh and blood, his original junior…the seed that came from him, is a form of self hate?” someone else asked, echoing Brian Jr.
“That dude said my namesake my baby boy…after you changed your name to match his….sound like you his namesake and he the daddy 😂😂” another joked.
Brian Jr.’s mature but heartbroken response also fired up backlash toward the singer even more.
“an obscene level of self hate that has reached mental illness.” That’s some real emotional maturity to understand that. God bless him,” said one response to his reaction.
“Because how you replace a JR with a new JR…that’s some sick narcissistic behavior traded your black family for a mixed one,” a comment wondered.
“Black People, do not buy this man’s albums not stream it! Let his Asian people support him!!! I stopped listening to his music 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮” another chimed in, uninviting Mr. McSpite to the cookout.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the comments weren’t on the singer’s side either.
Check out more of the shocked, disappointed, and hilarious reactions below.
Brian McKnight been a deadbeat dad media just wasn't around. That nigga fathered a kid while married to to his ex-wife Julie and had a son from previous relationships on top of the two kids he had with her.
— Thirstiest Nigga in LA (@ashtonmorris1) October 21, 2023
I made the mistake and looked up why "Brian McKnight" was trending…I knew it wasn't gonna be for anything good….but GAH DAMN this mf is diabolical… pic.twitter.com/gu9LtFQv8R
— Grandson of Coolbreeze (@AManTheyCallPop) October 21, 2023
Brian McKnight changing his name to his youngest son’s name so THAT can be his Jr. instead of the first son that was ALREADY named Brian McKnight is some sick and twisted shit
— Kaytha💎min👁️ (@fancyms_k) October 21, 2023
There’s terrible people
There’s terrible parents
Then there’s Brian McKnight pic.twitter.com/6v1T8Vm8JU
— 💅🏽Openly Black✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@iamTiinake) October 21, 2023
This is just…there are no words to describe how much of a vile human being you have to be to hurt your first born son, by doing some mess like this! #BrianMcknight is truly disgusting for this! pic.twitter.com/vDiDv7UI6q
— SkoolBoi (His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) October 21, 2023
Literally everything he does is to hurt his other kids. I hope Brian McKnight junior changes his name to something else and rid himself of this filth https://t.co/kLZnZmdEd3
— Nik (@jacaristar) October 21, 2023
In other words, he doesn’t want to acknowledge his older kids, only this new baby. So he is wiping the slate clean of his other children and starting anew. Since Brian McKnight Jr is a whole human, he’s got to change his name so he can make the baby his jr. It’s gross.
— April (@ReignOfApril) October 22, 2023
Brian McKnight gotta be top 5 worst fathers ever
— mrs. payne (@MadeNChynna) October 21, 2023
Brian McKnight is a fucking weirdo. Being almost 60 legally changing your name & disassociate yourself from your Black children is SOME pitiful shit. pic.twitter.com/nWiwoRilOG
— Thirstiest Nigga in LA (@ashtonmorris1) October 21, 2023
When I tell y’all Brian McKnight came to Atlanta for a show a few months back and even the roaches wouldn’t fill them seats.Capacity was 3000 and around 100 people showed
😂😂😂
— Allyson (@lilacmagnolia) October 22, 2023
Brian McKnight goes out of his way to tell us he doesn’t like his kids every 5-7 business days. It’s insane https://t.co/cSxaHbC1kW
— Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) October 21, 2023
I know Brian McKnight is a terrible human being & father; but his current wife doesn’t get nearly enough smoke that I think she deserves for helping that man torture his older kids the way he does. She’s going straight to hell right along with him for allowing this sad shit. https://t.co/de7BeGfl8j
— Dee (@mosdeedee) October 22, 2023
Brian McKnight is the first man to name himself after his child . How you a jr to your jr 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— 𝙼𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚑 🫶🏽 (@Merahlicious_) October 22, 2023
When this baby grows up & hates him just like the original Brian McKnight Jr, will he change his name again? https://t.co/oTwwFjPulF
— The Finesser♑️ (@RaynieJBlige) October 22, 2023
What do you think about Brian McKnight and his new name change?
Continue Slideshow
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State: A Gallery Of Buzzy Baddies Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
SkeeYee Maternity: Sexyy Red Announces Pregnancy With SZA Assist After 'Rich Baby Daddy' Debut
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly Reveals The Tragic Passing Of His Sister ---'In A Matter Of A Year I Lost 3 People'
-
Tenn Out Of Tenn: A Gallery Of Tennessee State Stunners Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.