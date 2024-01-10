Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor has shared more eyebrow-raising details about her rocky marriage with her soon-to-be former husband, Iman Shumpert in new court documents.

In the legal papers obtained by TMZ, the singer and actress has accused her estranged husband of neglecting the safety of their two daughters, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

Inside the new filing, Taylor, 33, accused Shumpert — also 33 — of smoking marijuana around their children. The Aunties CEO claimed that the former NBA star was allegedly “under the influence” on more than one occasion while caring for their adorable kids. She also alleged that the New York Knicks alum failed to feed their daughters while they were living in their family home.

The accusations did not stop there.

Further along in the court filing, the famous performer claimed that there was an incident where her former partner arranged for Rue and Junie to travel unaccompanied in a ride share to the United Center in Chicago, while he traveled separately with another driver to the same arena. The mother of two claimed Shumpert “consistently” demonstrated “a clear disregard for the safety” of their children throughout their marriage.

As previously reported, in September, Taylor took to Instagram to announce that she and Shumpert had split after seven years of marriage. The A Thousand And One star clarified that infidelity did not play a role in their separation and she offered a dignified statement about their split.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” the Harlem native penned. “To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Teyana Taylor Wanted To Keep Her Iman Shumpert Divorce Under Wraps, Shumpert Did Not

Taylor reportedly began divorce proceedings in 2021, but after struggling to reconcile her marriage, the choreographer and media maven secretly filed for divorce in January 2023.

At the time, the “Gonna Love Me” singer used only her and Shumpert’s initials to conceal their identities. The divorce details went public after Iman personally petitioned the court to use their full names instead. According to Taylor someone “leaked” the sensitive court documents in which she accused her former hubby of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” She also claimed she received “condescending and manipulative” messages from him about her career.

“I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public,” the multi-hyphenate wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Story in November. “These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Despite The Drama, Teyana Taylor Was All Smiles During A Recent GMA Interview

Taylor appears to be keeping her head as details about her private divorce come to light. On Jan. 8, the talented actress made an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new movie The Book of Clarence, in which she stars as Mary Magdalene. The Rose in Harlem hitmaker was all smiles as she rocked a fiery red pixie cut paired with a large white trench coat and a black and white hoodie dress.

Taylor told GMA’s Lara Spencer that she was excited to be back in front of the camera again, according to the star, the new flick “is a very special film.”

Rue and Junie’s mama was looking good!

Watch the full interview below.