The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week you’ll be still feeling the effects of Mercury in Retrograde and the Uranus -Jupiter in Taurus conjunction, which can make your plans around money and career moves have a start-stop type of flow. So it’s best to wait until Mercury goes direct on the 25 in Aries before making any final life changing choices. On top of all of this intense planetary energy we have a Full Moon in Scorpio on the 23rd which frankly can force many of us to deal with serious issues that we’ve been trying to ignore. All in all, this week is best for laying low, taking the high road when it comes to conflict and allowing yourself to honor your emotions. Okay, lets see what the stars have in store for you this week.

CAPRICORN: The combo of the post Solar Eclipse energy and the Full Moon in Scorpio will have many Capricorns reevaluating their relationships and their role within those relationships. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself needing to rebalance the scales and address long overdue behavior that frankly isn’t helpful to either party. RED FLAG: Even though the world is a bit funky right now, just focus on your blessings while working to hold a high vibration as often as you can. SWEET SPOT: If you struggle with raising your vibration start with getting a Reiki and Sound Healing session and then adding frequencies to your music playlist.

