Social Media was speechless after the reigning WBC super-lightweight champ Devin Haney lost to Ryan Garcia after weeks of trolling.

In the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated WBC super-lightweight bout between champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia things were a bit weird. Ryan was engaging in bizarre behavior all over social media that left many people questioning his mental stability. However, last night all the distractions were gone and these two met in the ring and it went a different direction than many expected.

According to ESPN, in their seventh meeting and first professional matchup, Garcia delivered three knockdowns to defeat the No. 6 pound-for-pound boxer. The majority decision marks Garcia’s best win in his career by a mile.

“I don’t give a f— what people say about me. I walked through the fire and still held it down and still beat f—ing Devin Haney and still drink every day,” said Garcia, 25. “Not necessarily am I proud of that, but I’m just saying it was a statement to show you, you guys can’t really f— with me.” – Garcia said in his post fight interview.

Ryan missed weight by three pounds which made him ineligible for Haney’s title but the win alone will change his status. He has already pondered a rematch with Haney while also eyeing a rematch with the only loss on his record Gervonta Davis. Hopefully, Haney and Garcia run it back sooner than later as they delivered the fight of the year without question.

You can watch all of the shocking highlights from Haney Vs. Garcia below.