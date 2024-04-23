Just… be silent?

Social media is dragging Jill Scott for praising Chris Brown in a questionable series of now-viral tweets that shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the shea buttery singer’s very, uh, unique thoughts.

@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” she tweeted on Sunday morning. “Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate.”

Naturally, Twitter X exploded with reactions to the tweet that eventually lead to Scott sharing a bizarre story about her mother’s “mean, violent” ex-husband who was so good at laying foundation his victims supposedly couldn’t help but stan–no, seriously.

“I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city,” she tweeted in response to a fan saying the women Brown abused would disagree with her tweet. “What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”

When another fan asked her what this meant, Jill dug herself even further into a hole, saying: “it means that even he had something to offer. He was sick/hurt and did cruel things. I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I’ve failed a few times but not in that abusive area.”

WHY she chose to share this particular story at that moment, we may never know, but she seemingly backtracked from her original tweet without actually apologizing.

Now, if you’ve been keeping score at home, you know this is yet another brow-furrowing tweet from Jill Scott. Remember that one about twerking?

Two years earlier, she faced backlash for tweeting this now-infamous doozy: “ok…Straight men rarely ever show all their bottom teeth. My gay homies…do it. Especially when comfortable” after seeing a couple on a plane and wondering why straight women marry gay men.

I love Jill Scott..but that whole gay men smile with their whole teeth rant on twitter kinda dropped her stock just a point or two… — Havilland Savage (@si_seaniorita) November 7, 2011

