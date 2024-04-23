Just… be silent?
Social media is dragging Jill Scott for praising Chris Brown in a questionable series of now-viral tweets that shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the shea buttery singer’s very, uh, unique thoughts.
@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” she tweeted on Sunday morning. “Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate.”
Naturally,
“I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city,” she tweeted in response to a fan saying the women Brown abused would disagree with her tweet. “What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”
When another fan asked her what this meant, Jill dug herself even further into a hole, saying: “it means that even he had something to offer. He was sick/hurt and did cruel things. I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I’ve failed a few times but not in that abusive area.”
WHY she chose to share this particular story at that moment, we may never know, but she seemingly backtracked from her original tweet without actually apologizing.
Now, if you’ve been keeping score at home, you know this is yet another brow-furrowing tweet from Jill Scott. Remember that one about twerking?
Two years earlier, she faced backlash for tweeting this now-infamous doozy: “ok…Straight men rarely ever show all their bottom teeth. My gay homies…do it. Especially when comfortable” after seeing a couple on a plane and wondering why straight women marry gay men.
What was your reaction to Jilly praising Chris Brown? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets about Jill Scott praising Chris Brown on the flip.
Jill Scott’s stepdad: https://t.co/k9ahWPosD6
When Jill Scott sees an abuser laying some sidewalk pic.twitter.com/XVMif94Y4j
Jill Scott thinking of her stepdaddy laying that cement pic.twitter.com/74v35LfwIS
Jill Scott when she sees an abuser mixing limestone and clay: pic.twitter.com/Vt2axFBEpF
Me to Jill Scott this morning: pic.twitter.com/VbUAeA9Oaq
Also Jill Scott’s stepdad pic.twitter.com/6aj3cDbZ62
Everyone in the town when Jill Scott’s stepdad laid cement pic.twitter.com/5lZQn19GL9
Jill Scott said he spent his nights and weekends terrorizing women, but come 9-5 on Monday-Friday? He was building sidewalks that had never been seen before.
— homosexual jacket (@NotTramBraxton) April 21, 2024
The most hilarious thing about this is Chris will sit quietly and watch Jill Scott get ate up on his behalf! Like he did with Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Chloe etc etc pic.twitter.com/gdHwzVOxX6
