Kanye West recently revealed how his “Like That” remix came together and said everyone in the studio was excited about the “elimination of Drake.”

Hip-hop is experiencing a fascinating moment in which the top guy has to be dethroned in the eyes of his peers as Drake is officially in a 20 vs 1 beef that spawned from Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You album. “Like That” quickly became the biggest single from the project because of Kendrick Lamar’s diss to J. Cole and Drake.

Now “Like That” is picking up more steam thanks to Kanye West releasing his remix.

According to Complex, Ye revealed to Justin LaBoy exactly how his remix came to life and said that he and Future were in the studio with one common goal.

“Pluto [Future] called me,” Ye said revealing how his “Like That” remix came to fruition in the studio. “I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords, called the Hooligans, called ’em out in London to get on the joint. Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited. We was energized.”

Kanye essentially said the quiet part out loud revealing the goal was to “eliminate Drake.”

Elsewhere in his Justin LaBoy interview, Ye alleges Drake’s numbers and reign are backed by UMG’s top boss Lucian Grainge who is Drizzy’s “rich baby daddy.”

“Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal,” Ye claimed. “He’s like, you know, ‘Man, my daddy got it. My daddy control the spins. My daddy got the DSPs. Drake has a rich baby named Lucian.”

Drake responded to the first round of foes with “Push Ups,” then he dropped a direct response for Kendrick Lamar with “Taylor Made Freestyle” putting on a clinic of AI, rapping, and SEO manipulation.

We wonder what he’ll say in response to Kanye next.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ElpQMLJDE/

At this point, the entire feud with him has too many cooks in the kitchen, but Drake seems ready for whatever they cook up. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is absent from the circus and likely protecting his peace.

We know for sure however that this beef isn’t ending anytime soon.