GloRilla didn’t let Damian Lillard’s wife get in the way of shooting her shot, and her new fashion statement says she won’t let Kay’la Lillard‘s love triangle trolling slide, either.

GloRilla had to get her lick back after Kay’la’s social media shade. She took to Instagram this weekend to poke fun at her new nickname. TMZ reports GloRilla posted clips of herself dancing in a yellow crop top-style jersey with “GloLillard” on the back. Like Rihanna showing love for LeBron, Glo had to include her favorite baller’s number, “0.”

“GloLillard” definitely has a nice ring to it, so Kay’la ate that one little thing.

Damian Lillard’s Estranged Wife Kay’la Lillard Took “Sister Wife” Shot At GloRilla’s DUI Arrest

When news broke of the Ehhthang Ehhthang star’s recent DUI arrest, her haters thought it was time to take a victory lap. GloRilla’s most recent beef was with JT about “slapping rap b***hes.” Yet, it was a basketball wife who had the most to say after Glo’s got locked up.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Damian’s soon-to-be ex-wife couldn’t wait to crack jokes about GloRilla’s DUI arrest. She took to Instagram with a screenshot of the “Wanna Be” rapper’s mugshot. Kay’la added a super petty caption for her “#sisterwife.”

“Free GloLillard,” she wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji.

How The Beef Began Between GloRilla And Kay’la Lillard

It’s no surprise GloRilla is willing to finish this beef with Kay’la Lillard because that’s the same energy Glo had when she started it. In Feb., the Memphis rapper took to X to shoot her shot at the Milwaukee Bucks baller. And she didn’t care about any woman standing in the way, including his wife.

“Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo. Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf,” she wrote.

Although Damian is still technically married, he filed for divorce immediately after the announcement of his move to the Midwest. After two years of marriage, he listed irreconcilable differences in the filing.

“At the end of the day, the day gotta end,” and Glo still might end up making the GloLillard joke more than a punchline if her pettiness prevails.