Bossip Video

Are you ready for Deadpool & Wolverine? (Of course you are!)

Marvel Studios dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters July 26) just months after shattering records with the most-watched movie trailer of ALL-TIME.

Not much is known about the actual plot of the film, which follows our favorite Merc with a Mouth through the multiverse to the end of time (based on what we’ve seen on Loki) where he teams up with a seemingly grouchy Wolverine to save everyone he loves.

Check out the X-cellent trailer below:

Play

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” said Levy in an interview with Screen Rant at CinemaCon. “It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

Back in January, Jackman (who’s reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan) showed love to his co-star and director while getting groomed (for a scene?) in a barber chair.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

A few months later, he posted himself putting in WORK at the gym. Oh yes, Wolvy’s BACK.

Do you think Deadpool & Wolverine will get the MCU back on track? What X-Men character are you most excited to potentially see? Tell us down below!