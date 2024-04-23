Bossip Video

Our favorite gorgeous goon Monica is embracing love alongside motherhood as she reaches new heights in her career. In her recent cover story with HelloBeautiful, the songstress delved into the intricacies of her romantic journey while opening up about adoring her new partner, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, a distinguished TV and film executive, whom she “went through lessons” to prepare for.

Before discovering happiness with her new boo, the cover star for HelloBeautiful’s Mother’s Day issue revealed that there were occasions when her love and “loyalty” as a committed partner were exploited.

“I love extremely hard and that sometimes has caused me to be hurt in tremendous manners,” Monica who says she can forgive because she holds herself accountable for “her part” in any situation.

“I’ve learned the ride-or-die mentality will sometimes allow people to just ride completely over you, found myself in my loyalty and in my dedication to people that did not share the same in return for me,” she added. “For years I thought letting go was wrong because I put that in the same package as loyalty. I guess I was about 30 years old when I truly understood it.”

Although she did not mention his name, the R&B luminary famously dated incarcerated rapper, C-Murder, for over a decade. She even demonstrated unwavering affection for the emcee after he was sentenced to life in prison for his alleged role in a 2002 shooting near a Louisiana nightclub.

When fans inquired about the status of her relationship with the former No-Limit rapper in 2023, she openly acknowledged that she had been “heartbroken” by C-Murder. While the music veteran may have given “the right thing to some of the wrong people” in the past, Monica is now basking in a healthy romance with Wilson.

“I needed those lessons so that I could be prepared for what I’m being blessed with now….I think that we can love the right way, but it not be the right person.”

HelloBeautiful notes that through her children, the singer has experienced unconditional love; now, “she’s feeling what it feels like to be loved by a man with her best interest at heart.”

Monica Dishes On Her New Man, Anthony “Ant” Wilson

In October 2023, romance rumors began swirling about Monica and Wilson, after the latter sent a loving message to the singer for her 43rd birthday. The Georgia native, who has kept her love life with the BMF producer rather private, said their relationship “has been amazing” so far.

When questioned about her favorite attributes of Wilson, the songstress, fondly dubbed “Goonica” for her unabashed demeanor and outspoken nature, expressed admiration for Wilson’s nurturing affection, which has gently “softened” her rough edges. Monica believes she has truly fallen in love for the first time.

“When you fall in love with someone that’s been your friend for a very long time, I think it’s different. This is the first time it’s ever happened to me. So I’m new in the space, but I’m definitely enjoying it. I’m enjoying being supported. I’m enjoying being really loved in a way that allows me to be a lot softer than I typically am,” the star told HelloBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders.

Monica Says She Admires Wilson’s Willingness To Take The Lead

Wilson has a knack for problem-solving, extending beyond just household tasks. Monica credited her new partner for playing a pivotal role in advancing her music career.

“One of the things that stands out to me most that he consistently does is fix things. And I don’t mean physically fixing them, but I mean, in any capacity, if I’m looking for it, it helps that he’s very knowledgeable about the business and he runs several businesses of his own, but he’s able to help me do things that I’ve always had to do alone,” she continued.

“In taking some of the burden off my back on a daily basis allows me to be more free, even with the children or in other places, I can think about so many other things because if he calls me and he hears the slightest bit of stress in my voice, whatever I tell him is wrong. He fixes it. And that’s something I’ve never experienced before, ever.”

Monica added;

“In my relationship now, I don’t have to take over. I don’t have to overthink anything really. I can just be myself, express myself, explain what’s happening in my daily, and he just fixes it. The most important thing about him that I think people would be surprised because he’s so stern in business, is that he is the ultimate family man. He can tell you where all of my children are most of the day. He loves to, to, to make sure that his relationship with them is intact. Not in a way that seems forced, but natural. Whatever it is they love, he goes to that, meet me, meets them where they are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the proud mom dives deep into her relationships with her kids; Laiyah, Rodney Hill Jr., Romelo Hill, and Ramone Hill.

Read Monica’s full cover story with HelloBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders here.