After Monica checked Ray J for seemingly suggesting she would open for Brandy on a joint tour, the singer’s “One Wish” is to make peace with Goonica.

Ray J has always been about making money, and he envisioned doing so with his sister, Brandy, and her “The Boy Is Mine” collaborator, Monica. After catching flack from the latter for his comments, the Love & Hip-Hop star apologized to Monica for suggesting a tour without discussing it with her first.

Ray J Previously Said Monica Should Open For His Sister Brandy On A Joint Tour

On The Breakfast Club, Ray J explained he dreams of managing a tour with the R&B legends. After all, their smash hit The Boy Is Mine won them both Grammys.

In recent years, there’s been chatter about a possible Brandy and Monica tour especially after the two reunited in 2020 to end their alleged petty beef once and for all on Verzuz.

Since 2020, the singers have been busy with their families and careers and have not mentioned another collaboration. That is until Ray J discussed his vision for a tour.

During his TBC interview, the father of two explained he would love to see the singers tour together, and projected that it could potentially earn $100 million. To make matters messier, Ray J stated that Monica could be Brandy’s opening act.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Monica responded to Ray J’s comments to shut down speculation:

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews, etc, where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed!” She continued, “I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour. @/rayj I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a legend! She’s one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven.”

Monica had a lot to get off her chest. She stated that not speaking to Brandy and Monica before publicly discussing a tour can be messy. Addressing Ray J’s idea that Brandy should headline and Monica open, she was clear that she and Brandy are both professionals with extensive discographies; neither should open, and both should co-headline.

Realizing his errors, Brandy’s brother apologized to Monica in an interview on Way Up with Angela Yee. He stated that he meant no harm and intended to speak with Monica personally on the issue. He was clear that if he said something wrong, he would swiftly set the record straight.

“You are a great artist, you and Brandy have made history together,” said Ray J. “All I want to do is just kind of shake it up a little bit to get y’all together to see, that should be one of those last wave tours. Give the world what they want… a Brandy and Monica tour.”

Maybe the serial entrepreneur has plans to feature that dream reunion on his own new platform. Ray J just entered the streaming chat last week with Tronix Network. If Verzuz could unite millions on Instagram and Triller, Ray J could be playing chess not checkers by dropping that hint.

It looks like a tour is not in the plans in the immediate future for Brandy and Monica however as the College Park, Georgia goon is currently on tour with Nicki Minaj.

What do YOU think about Ray J’s apology to Monica?