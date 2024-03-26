Bossip Video

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s divorce battle is heating up amid some shocking new claims made by the Bravolebrity. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Williams’ soon-to-be-ex-husband has yet to respond to her divorce petition initially filed in February. Instead, Williams claims that the 59-year-old businessman has become “vindictive and retaliatory” since she initiated their split.

Inside her filing, Williams alleged that her estranged husband “changed the locks” to the home they once shared and fled to Dubai to avoid her. He also allegedly changed the garage door codes, “multiple times to thwart” the reality TV star’s access to her home, her motion noted.

Williams, 42, disclosed that she initiated divorce proceedings on February 22, 2024, thereby establishing March 22, 2024, as the “deadline for Guobadia to vacate the premises”, a stipulation outlined and allegedly agreed upon in their prenup. The reality star recounted that the Nigerian businessman assured her he had no plans to contest the prenuptial agreement.

That changed however when he requested an extension until March 31 to vacate the property. Ultimately, Williams and her legal team denied Guobadia’s request for an extension and he was expected to move out of their home by March 22, reports Radar.

In court docs Williams alleged that on March 21 her soon-to-be former husband vengefully “disabled her access to the gate” of their “marital residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence.”

Porsha said in the docs that after she finally regained access to her home, Simon again allegedly disabled her access to the residence, changed the locks, and changed the garage code “almost immediately” after she left.

Ultimately, Porsha requested the court to grant her sole access to the home due to her husband’s unpredictable behavior.

“Husband’s actions have resulted in Wife and Wife’s minor child being displaced from their residence, and appears to be in retaliation for Wife’s decision to pursue the instant divorce action,” the filing read.

Williams also added in the docs that the businessman “fled” overseas in the wake of their split and she’s unsure if he’s coming back.

“Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return.”

Citing the motion Radar adds that Williams had been residing in the home before her marriage on November 25, 2022. She asserted that they signed a prenuptial agreement on November 11, 2022, which was prepared by Simon’s legal representation.

Simon Recently Made Shocking Claims About Porsha

As previously reported Simon Guobadia claimed in a new motion filed this week that Porsha was the aggressor in their divorce.

Simon Guobadia retaliated against his estranged wife’s divorce filing with startling allegations, as detailed in new court documents obtained by Page Six. As previously reported, inside his eyebrow-raising filing, Guobadia asserted that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star once arrived at their marital home accompanied by an “armed gunman,” whom he claimed she had brought to their residence on two separate occasions.

Yikes!

Hopefully, these two can work things out.