Things are about to get shady because two #RHOA vets are reportedly returning for the show’s sixteenth season.

Casting for Season 16 of the coveted Bravo franchise is underway and rumors are swirling that two shady faves will be returning to the show to bring opulence and explosive drama to fans.

Just days after Kandi confirmed her exit from the show, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are reportedly locked in for Season 16. The news comes via an exclusive report by The Neighborhood Talk. Sources close to the spicy series confirmed the big news on Feb. 5.

#RHOA fans are now rejoicing about Porsha’s potential return because she’s been sorely missed on the series since her departure in Season 13. At the time of her exit, Porsha was celebrating 10 years as a proud peach holder on the famed series.

“I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life,” the star told PEOPLE in 2023 about her decision to leave the show.

Some fans pondered whether the Atlanta socialite’s decision to exit the show was related to controversy around her relationship with her now-husband, Simon Guobadia.

Their connection began to blossom shortly after the Nigerian businessman divorced #RHOA alum Falynn Pina, but Porsha clarified that her decision to part ways with Bravo was made “long before” she met and married her millionaire hubby.

“I had already decided that it was time for me to step away at least six months before I told any of the executives what I was going to do — and long before I even met my now-husband.”

Porsha Williams May Have Subtly Responded To The Rumors

Amid the fan frenzy about her possible return, Porsha took to Instagram to post a Keke Palmer meme that read; “When you got a lot to say but being silent is the best option.”

Many people believe that she could be talking about potentially reclaiming her peach including super producer Carlos King who cautioned Simon Guobadia’s wife against spilling the beans.

“Keep your mouth shut until you appear on my podcast ðŸ‘€ðŸ˜‚,” wrote King.

Kenya May Have Teased Porsha’s Comeback During An Interview With Page Six On Monday

Despite their previous feuds, fans are excited to see Kenya and Porsha on TV together again and Kenya is apparently open to the idea.

Kenya, who joined #RHOA in 2012, will be celebrating 11 years on the show. The 53-year-old star confirmed that she would join the cast for another messy season during an interview with Page Six on Feb. 5. Although she and Porsha have had their differences in the past, the haircare guru told the outlet that she would not be opposed to seeing Porsha return for Season 16.

“I think we made great TV together. You know, I think we’re the best frenemies. Some of the best times on that show have been created with me and Porsha,” Kenya shared. “Some of the most iconic moments have been created with us being onscreen together. So I feel like that magic could still exist if she comes back.”

Moore revealed that casting for the forthcoming season was almost “finalized” and that filming would begin in the spring.

“I think they’re 100 percent focused on creating a dynamic new cast with some oldies and some newbies,” she added. “So we’ll see. We’ll see. Season 16 might just be as sweet as you want it to be.”

As previously reported this news comes just days after RHOA veteran Kandi Burruss announced that she would be exiting the reality TV franchise after an incredible 14-season run.

“I decided that I was not coming back,” she told BOSSIP before confirming that she was asked to return but chose not to because of her forthcoming business ventures.

What do YOU think about the #RHOA Season 16 news?