Youtube OG and Halle Bailey‘s ex- boo, DDG, is opening up about his lavish spending and how he and our Ariel split checks.





DDG entered The Shade Room to call us all broke and share how he spoils their baby son, Halo.

“I got him a chain! It comes tomorrow. It’s a bustdown diamond chain, all real,” he said during an episode of Keep It 100. “Me and the jeweler came up with a logo together. It’s like the letter H with a halo on top of it.”

The Pontiac, MI native often shows off Halo’s unique and expensive drip on his Snapchat and YouTube channel. In the interview, he revealed that he and Halle share the responsibility of making sure Halo pulls looks but he takes credit for the child’s style moments.

“I’m his stylist. I made sure I told Halle that was my job,” he said. “We collaborate now, but when it comes to popping out to special events like playdates, I feel like that’s where I come in and put together the best outfits for him.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLah93yM1Kw

DDG Opens Up About Whether He Goes 50/50 With Halle Bailey

Though the pair share their parenting and style duties, the 26-year-old creator and the “Angel” singer aren’t worried about going 50/50.

“I think 50/50 is cool when it comes to— nah not 50/50. I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money. Me and her have money so it’s a little different.”

He said rich people don’t worry about podcast theories and conversations. Heard you, King!

Since starting his channel in 2014, DDG has amassed millions of followers and twice as many dollars. From buying a multimillion-dollar home to making it rain on his family, the original YouTube vlog superstar is responsible for many of the trends other creators have found success with.

“I work very hard. A lot of people don’t give me credit for what I do, but being relevant in the space I’m in for as long as I have, a lot of people look at me as an OG,” he said. “I’m 26, but I’ve been doing it since I was 19. I inspired a lot of the new creators that we are seeing now.”

Though he’s not comfortable with people “pocket watching” him, he did share what his various endeavors often net.

“On a low month, I’ll pull in a little hundred piece [$100,000+]. On a high month, we can go anywhere from five and up [$500,000+].

