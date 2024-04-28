Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week with Venus going into Taurus on the 29th and staying through the 23rd of May I wanted to focus on every sign’s love life. Especially because Mars enters Aries on the 30th adding energy and speed to whatever we wish to undertake. However Aries can be foolish- rushing in blindly – while Taurus likes things steady, practical and methodical. Ermm. Clash much? Then on the 2nd of May we have Pluto going retrograde in Aquarius which creates a very intense self directed “Me” energy. This planetary position will force you to get real, speak your truth and possibly cause personal upheaval that at first will be insane but when the dust settles you may find that it was just what you needed. Or not…lol. #sorrynotsorry PS: Please on the 2nd stay away from the news. Oddly it seems that all global upsets are timed right around big planetary changes. How odd… Anywho on to your love forecast for the week…let’s goooo!

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

CAPRICORN: Seek pleasure and lots of it. Yup! That’s your love message. If it doesn’t bring you pleasure, then move on. This could be from buying a fancy new pair of shoes to deciding which way to swipe on the latest dating apps. Seek pleasure and you know what? You’ll actually feel good and be in a better frame of mood. RED FLAG: With that in mind, stay away from low vibing people. No need to call them out (unless it’s your spouse) just move around them and keep it cool. SWEET SPOT: Love is a verb. What actions of love define how you give and receive love? Ponder this over a decadent dessert while wearing a sexy fragrance at your fave local cafe.

