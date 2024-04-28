Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have consistently made headlines for their toxic relationship, but it looks like Rock is turning over a new leaf. As BOSSIP reported, Blueface is currently incarcerated for violating probation related to a 2021 assault case. Could Blueface’s incarceration be the reason why Chrisean is making the change?

Since jailbird Blueface has been away, Chrisean has kept a low profile. Turns out, her usual online antics have ceased for several reasons. According to TMZ, the mother of one took to Instagram Live while at a restaurant with her son, Chrisean Jr. She told viewers that she no longer drinks or smokes and works out daily. She also revealed she is focused on her participation in a new football league.

Chrisean’s Athletic Achievements Before Blueface

Chrisean Rock has been candid about her days as an athlete — before she met Blueface. While in high school, the reality TV star ran track and went on to do the same while attending Sant Monica College. Before finding fame, she appeared on Ultimate Tag, where she won $10,000 after completing the course in just 50 seconds.

It’s no doubt that Chrisean can compete at a high level in the new football league, but can she stay focused? This is not the first time Chrisean has tried to better her life.

The relationship with Blueface has often held her back. In addition to Blue publicly mistreating her, many critics noted that he enabled her drinking and smoking habits. Though he remains locked up now, the boxer’s sentence will not last forever.

According to XXL Mag, Blueface is set to be released in July 2024. It is possible that the Baddies alum might give up all her newfound growth once the “Thotiana” rapper returns home.

Chrisean is also dealing with her own legal troubles. In February 2024, she was hit with a lawsuit for assaulting James Wright at Tamar Braxton’s concert back in November 2023. We hope Chrisean can stay on the right track.