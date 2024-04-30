Bossip Video

Aubrey O’Day has more to say when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged wrongdoings.

The former Danity Kane member spoke about her experiences with the music mogul during the TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy documentary, which hit Tubi on Sunday, April 28. Among her claims about Diddy were allegations that he tried to buy her silence by giving her her Bad Boy Records publishing rights.

In September 2023, Diddy announced that all old Bad Boy artists would receive what was owed to them, describing the decision as “the right thing” to do.

“I think that we as an industry, and as a people, have to look in the mirror and make a shift forward,” Combs told Variety at the time. “It’s about evolving, leading by example and reforming an industry that needs it, in a world that needs reform.”

But, in reality, TMZ reports that O’Day claims her old boss wanted his artists to sign NDAs as part of the deal, which would have stopped them from speaking on their negative experiences at Bad Boy.

“I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” Aubrey explains in the doc, going on to claim she was going to be given $300.30 for a “full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players.” The “Damaged” singer went on to say that when she looked at the publishing deal, “it said anything but I’m being made whole financially again.” “In fact, it asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore,” she continued. “It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized, something really bad is coming.”

In response to Aubrey’s claims, Diddy’s sources told TMZ, “Aubrey O’Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims.”

Check out the trailer for TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy down below: