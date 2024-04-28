Bossip Video

Diddy‘s legal team seems to be looking for loopholes in the case of an alleged sexual assault that took place in 1991.

In their latest attempt to keep him a free man, lawyers for the disgraced Bad Boy founder claim that certain laws did not exist when the alleged crime took place. According to Complex, his lawyers are not challenging two counts of assault and battery nor the intentional infliction of emotional distress charge being lobbied at him.

They are, however, contesting the claims based on laws that did not exist at the time of the alleged attack. They also still maintain his innocence.

The lawsuit in question comes from alleged victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her while on a date. Neal later discovered that she had been filmed and that the encounter had been viewed by others. The alleged assault happened in 1991, prior to the founding of Bad Boy Records and Enterprises.

Diddy‘s legal team seems to think that fact should lead to a dismissal of charges against both entities.

Diddy’s Legal Battles Continue Amid Multiple Abuse And Harassment Lawsuits

Diddy has also maintained his own innocence amid mounting claims against him. He stayed pretty mum about the allegations and recently focused on spending time with his children.

Claims against him began rolling out after his ex-girlfriend and former Bad Boy artist Cassie filed a shocking lawsuit. Cassie’s complaint accused Diddy of years of sexual and physical abuse. Soon after, four additional lawsuits against Diddy followed, including that of Neal’s and a male producer.

Under the New York State Revenge Porn Law and the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, she is seeking unspecified damages from the mogul to “redress the injuries she has suffered as a result of being sexually harassed, abused, and a victim of revenge porn.”