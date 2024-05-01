Bossip Video

LeBron James’ lack of regard for his haters was on full display after he made a woman flinch after she called him a crybaby.

The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-2024 season is over thanks to the defending NBA champs, the Denver Nuggets. Despite impressive performances from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a first-round exit was served. And despite LeBron stealing the show in his post-game press conference for the second straight year with questions about his future, King James also provided the most comical moment of the night with his interaction with a courtside Karen who taunted him.

According to Complex, LeBron James jumped toward a Karen sitting courtside who was taunting him. His jump scare made her flinch and clutch her pearls in shock.

Also, this left everyone watching giggling, and James himself even mocked her reaction.

The woman tried to play it off, but you could see the instant fear of getting kicked out of the arena set in when LeBron reacted. As LeBron enters the final years of his career, his lack of giving a damn is shining bright on the court. LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever do it, and hopefully, we get more hilarious moments in the final days of his historic career. Furthermore, fans need to bring their manners with them to the games and cut out the extreme taunting.

You can watch the full interaction below.