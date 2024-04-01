Bossip Video

Fresh off a 40-point performance to help the Lakers defeat the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James brought everyone back to reality with a reminder that retirement is near.

Last season, LeBron James carried the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference finals only to be swept by the Denver Nuggets. Instead of people focusing on his team being swept, however, Lebron hinting that he’d soon retire in a post-game interview dominated the news cycle.

And while he obviously didn’t pull the plug on the NBA, the world was officially on notice that the final days of the King’s greatness were near.

According to ESPN, on Sunday LeBron was asked how much longer he’ll play in the NBA and he admitted that the clock is ticking.

“Not very long. I’m on the other side of the heel. I’m not going to play another 21 years. That’s for damn sure,” said LeBron. “Not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

James went on to say that he’s conflicted about doing a farewell tour before exiting the league.

It’s clear that King James has nothing left to prove considering that he holds the league’s scoring record, four championships, and has four MVP trophies, but he’s been vocal about his desire to play with sons Bronny and Bryce.

Maybe that will keep him in the league a bit longer.

King James has been an employee in the National Basketball Association for half the time he’s been alive so he’s more than deserving of an extended vacation from basketball.

Check out LeBron James talking about potential retirement below.