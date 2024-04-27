Bossip Video

All the content you missed during the week of April 26th featuring LeBron James’ response to being down 3-0 to the Nuggets and more.

It’s that time of the week when we recap all the content you may have missed during the week. It’s a busy week heading into the summer time so it’s probable you’re clueless about the pop culture and sports world. Sports have dominated the entire week in both good and bad ways. In music, Kanye West dropped a mind-boggling interview and announced Yeezy Porn.

BOSSIP’s Content Recap For April 26

LeBron James Claims “It’s Just Basketball”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets marking their 11th straight loss to the team. A first-round exit for an aging LeBron isn’t good because he is currently in the last season of his career. In the post game post-conference, he says it’s “just basketball” downplaying the situation while scaring fans that this could be it.

Kanye West On Justin La Boy’s The Download

Kanye West drops a new interview and reveals how his “Like That” remix happened. He also shared how excited he was to potentially eliminate Drake alongside everyone else. Of course, there are tons of other qoutables in the interview that are almost too insane to believe.

Floyd Mayweather Engages In Heated Back & Forth With Bill Haney

After Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney with the help and support of Floyd Mayweather, Haney’s father Bill joined Floyd on Instagram Live. It didn’t take long for Floyd to ask if there was a problem and Bill didn’t hold back attacking Floyd’s character and parenting.

Deion Sanders Joins The All The Smoke Podcast

Deion Sanders is heading into his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes with a fresh new Nike deal. Of course, he wouldn’t miss the chance to promote on a big platform like Stak5 and Matt Barnes. He also brought Shedeur along for the interview as well.

Angel Reese Arrives To Join The Chicago Sky

Weeks after competing for the women’s basketball national title and announcing her decision to enter the draft Angel Reese is now a member of the Chicago Sky.