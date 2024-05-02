Bossip Video

Mo’Nique’s feud with Oprah Winfrey is still going strong, especially after some harsh words during the comedian’s recent stand-up show.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Mo’Nique went IN on her longtime foe when she took the stage as the accompanying act during one of Katt Williams’ recent shows. The comedian did everything from chanting “f*** Oprah Winfrey,” to calling the former talk show host a “raggedy b***h”–all while insisting she loves her.

“I love that black raggedy b***h,” Mo’Nique told the audience. “I love that black simple-minded motherf***er.”

She continued,

“I love Oprah Winfrey’s black a** and we just need to bring her back to Black.”

The Parkers alum went on to ask an audience member named Melvin, if he was a fan of Winfrey, to which he replied, “Yes.”

In response, the comedian insisted she’s “not apologizing for a motherf***ing thing I say,” before encouraging Melvin to have sex with Oprah so he could bring her “back to Black.”

PageSix reports that on the subject of romance, Mo’Nique went on to fan the flames of the longstanding rumor that Winfrey’s relationship with her best friend Gayle King is more than platonic.

“Every time you see f***ing Oprah, you see f***ing Gayle,” the comedian insisted. “Best friends is what they say. I’ve never seen best friends like that … Who is loving Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King? Each other.”

Unsurprisingly for anyone who’s been following along, Mo’Nique also bashed Tyler Perry in her rant, calling both him and Winfrey, “coon motherf***ers.” She also included the actor in her audience chants, yelling, “F*** you Oprah Winfrey, F*** you Tyler Perry!”

As for anyone who thinks the comedian has taken things too far, she insists she’s at a stage in her life where she has no choice but to live her truth.