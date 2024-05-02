Mo’Nique’s feud with Oprah Winfrey is still going strong, especially after some harsh words during the comedian’s recent stand-up show.
In footage obtained by TMZ, Mo’Nique went IN on her longtime foe when she took the stage as the accompanying act during one of Katt Williams’ recent shows. The comedian did everything from chanting “f*** Oprah Winfrey,” to calling the former talk show host a “raggedy b***h”–all while insisting she loves her.
“I love that black raggedy b***h,” Mo’Nique told the audience. “I love that black simple-minded motherf***er.”
She continued,
“I love Oprah Winfrey’s black a** and we just need to bring her back to Black.”
The Parkers alum went on to ask an audience member named Melvin, if he was a fan of Winfrey, to which he replied, “Yes.”
In response, the comedian insisted she’s “not apologizing for a motherf***ing thing I say,” before encouraging Melvin to have sex with Oprah so he could bring her “back to Black.”
PageSix reports that on the subject of romance, Mo’Nique went on to fan the flames of the longstanding rumor that Winfrey’s relationship with her best friend Gayle King is more than platonic.
“Every time you see f***ing Oprah, you see f***ing Gayle,” the comedian insisted. “Best friends is what they say. I’ve never seen best friends like that … Who is loving Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King? Each other.”
Unsurprisingly for anyone who’s been following along, Mo’Nique also bashed Tyler Perry in her rant, calling both him and Winfrey, “coon motherf***ers.” She also included the actor in her audience chants, yelling, “F*** you Oprah Winfrey, F*** you Tyler Perry!”
As for anyone who thinks the comedian has taken things too far, she insists she’s at a stage in her life where she has no choice but to live her truth.
“I’m too motherf***ing old to be scared of this b***h,” Mo’Nique told the audience. “I’m too old to be intimidated by this b***h. I’m too old to hold the motherf***ing truth!”
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.