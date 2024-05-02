Bossip Video

Awwww, baby! Ashanti was spotted cradling her newly confirmed baby bump during a high-energy performance on a cruise.

On May 1, the songstress, 43, was filmed dropping it low onstage while performing for fans at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage festival. The R&B singer’s burgeoning baby bump was on full display as she shook her tailfeather in front of attendees, dancing to Snoop Dogg, Doctor Dre, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt’s “The Next Episode.”

A video of the cute moment was posted Wednesday to the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Instagram Page.

In a subsequent post, Ashanti, who is currently carrying her first child with fiancé, Nelly, was captured having a ball with her former Murder Inc. label-mate, Ja Rule, as they performed “Mesmerize,” a classic featured on the rapper’s debut studio album The Last Temptation. At one point during the hype show, Ja Rule rubbed on the singer’s burgeoning bump as they cut up onstage and grooved.

In the comments section, fans said they were happy to see the Grammy-winning singer glowing and thriving in her pregnancy.

“She is beautiful and happy! I love to see Black women in this light,” wrote one user “Ashanti is having the time of her life and I love it,” another fan penned.

Several netizens noted that “Uncle Ja” also looked happy and excited for the R&B songbird.

In another video, the “Unfoolish” singer was seen smiling and laughing while cradling her bump in front of the crowd.

Nelly Posted A Sweet Photo Of His “Fine” And Pregnant Fiancée A Few Days Before Her Performance

Before Ashanti took center stage on the Tom Joyner cruise, her soon-to-be-hubby, Nelly showed her love in a gushy Instagram post shared to his account on April 29.

In the picture, the “Baby” artist was seen sitting on Nelly’s lap, hugging the rapper close as he sat with his head buried in his hand. It’s unclear what was happening in the photo, but Nelly complemented his “fine” fiancée.

“OF COURSE NOT BEAUTIFUL I’M FINE… LUV U 2… @ASHANTI,” he wrote.

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, first dated from 2003 to 2013. After years of silence between them, their paths converged once more at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ battle in 2021, reigniting their connection.

In April 2023, speculation about their romance surged when Nelly and Ashanti were spotted hand-in-hand at Gervonta Davis’ match against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas. Confirming the rumors, the couple publicly acknowledged their rekindled relationship in September of the same year.

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Ashanti intensified after a viral video captured Nelly affectionately rubbing her stomach during the rapper’s 11th annual Black and White Ball on December 3. Recently, Ashanti took to Instagram to confirm not only her pregnancy but also her engagement, adding a new chapter to their love story.

Congrats to Ashanti!

…And if you want to see more festivities from the Tom Joyner Fantastic Cruise, keep an eye out on the festival’s Instagram page. In addition to Ashanti, R&B legends Tank, Bobby Brown, and soul queen Chaka Khan are headlining the annual event.