Black folks be mindin’ their own damn business and crazy a** white folks stay looking to disrupt our peace.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, 31-year-old Breyon Woods of Dearborn, Michigan, was teaching his 4-year-old son how to do yard work so that he can learn discipline, work ethic and respect for property when they were accosted by 63-year-old Mark Denis Grzybowski.

“As I’m showing my son how to use the blower, like we’re coming from the backyard into the front, and I just look to the left, he got the rifle pointed right at me and my son,” said Breyon Woods, according to a report in ClickOnDetroit. “He said last year we left stuff on his driveway, and this year, we’re not going to do it.”

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse! Following this incident, Grzybowski barricaded himself inside his home and had a tense four-hour standoff with multiple police agencies.

Eventually, the armed Anglo Saxon surrendered to authorities and was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and felony firearm. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

We sincerely hope that he has no means to pay and had to rot in jail until his trial.

Detroit News reports that Grzybowski could face two years in prison for the assault and five years for the felony weapons charge.