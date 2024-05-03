Bossip Video

Less than a day since Keyshia Cole stood by her new man on IG, she deleted her social media after his ex Gloss Up posted pics and a new video hunching on Hunxho.

Someone get our girl Ciara’s prayer! Fans suspect Keyshia Cole’s new relationship had a grand opening and grand closing. The rapper’s ex Gloss Up, appeared to lay claim to Hunxho just a few weeks after Keyshia confirmed their coupledom. Yikes!

On Friday, Gloss Up was posted up with Hunxho in pictures she posted on Instagram. The pair looked very cozy, hugged up in a kitchen. While some comments assumed the situation was strictly business for a new music video, Gloss Up’s caption added more fuel to the fire.

“You Know What It Is In Real Life . 4L StinkaLink,” she wrote.

The former couple did collaborate on her new song “Come Here,” but the steamy video sparked even more block-spinning speculation. Hunxho hugged her curves as Gloss Up threw it back in the kitchen. He was also by the Not Ya Girl star’s side as she clapped her cakes in a bubble bath.

“With my yeah yeah, ask him if he miss it, he like hell yeah/ P***y gripping dripping, ain’t no slipping once he in there,” she rapped on “Come Here,” which dropped Friday.

It Was All Good Just A Day Ago: Keyshia Cole Went From Fighting For Her Hunxho Love To Tapping Out On Social Media

The former couple is working together, but it still seems deeper than rap. Of course, fans wonder why Keyshia went from ride-or-die repping her boo online yesterday to deleting all her social media. According to The Shade Room, she was declaring her love in the comments of Hunxho’s IG Live.

It would be pretty extra if Keyshia took a temporary L publicly to play up the drama. It wouldn’t be the first time celebs trolled fans with juicy drama. Keyshia definitely has everyone talking and listening to her boo’s new feature.

However, Hunxho isn’t promoting the feature at all. Instead, it looks like he’s directly competing against “Come Here.” On Friday, he dropped his own song “Come Over,” featuring 2 Chainz.

Jesus, take the wheel! The comments for both songs are full of fans joking that Keyshia “Should’ve Cheated” and wondering whether Hunxho expects her or Gloss to “Come Over.” As much as listeners love Keyshia’s classic songs about heartbreak, they didn’t want her to have material for another one so soon.

Since the 42-year-old confirmed her relationship with Hunxho on X, she’s defended dating the rapper nearly half her age. Middle-aged male celebs get away with it all the time, but Keyshia became the latest cougar dragged online for a cradle-robbing romance.

Earlier this week, Scrappy Keyshia popped out with the 24-year-old for a “fake” PR relationship. The LHHATL star revealed he’s been there before with a relationship that his label paid to push.

The VH1 alum clapped back on X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight.

“And what hurts the most is SCRAPPY SAYING THAT S**T! Naw nicca u get paid to (Fake a relationship) like U SAID like what are they even talking about. Tryna get clicks. Hopefully this helps,” she wrote in response to a fan disagreeing with Scrappy.

Maybe the “Heaven Sent” singer is playing chess, not checkers, by generating buzz for an R&B rollout. Whether the mess is real or not, it’s sure to play out online with many hoping Keyshia still comes out on top.

Social Media Reacts To Keyshia Cole Deleting Her Accounts After Gloss Up’s New Video Hunxho