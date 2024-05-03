Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted Kang and “Coretta” coupled up holding hands after his domestic violence sentencing.

Cameras spotted Majors and Good on an outing on the streets of Los Angeles. They showed some more PDA as they waited outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday. Following sentencing for his domestic violence conviction and more alleged victims coming forward, Daily Mail UK reports Majors and Good were all smiles and holding hands.

The actors kept it casual as they cuddled in coordinating athleisure outfits. The Harlem star showed off her sleek physique in olive green leggings with a blue cropped hoodie and sneakers.

Majors traded in his “boneless” blazers and Huckleberry hat for a faded black sweatsuit. He also wore a black, green, and brown denim patchwork utility vest and sneakers. Both stars completed their low-key looks with baseball caps and sunglasses.

This is one of the couple’s first outings in the weeks since Majors’ sentencing for domestic violence against his ex-Grace Jabbari. Good was by his side in April as the judge ordered the Creed III star to attend a domestic violence intervention program for a year.

Majors avoided jail time with one year of probation, however, his legal troubles aren’t over yet. Two more of Majors’ exes came forward with abuse allegations and Jabbari plans to take him back to court. She filed a lawsuit against Majors for assault and defamation before the criminal case concluded.

The couple looked very sprung for spring despite more possible court dates looming. They also packed on plenty of PDA on a beach date earlier this week. On Tuesday, cameras spotted Good and Majors making out in Malibu. They couldn’t keep their hands off each others’ beach bods during the fun in the sun.

Even with all the drama going on, both on and off-camera, it looks like Kang will reach a first anniversary with his “Coretta.”