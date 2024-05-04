Bossip Video

JT has started a new beef while seemingly trying to end one! The rapper sparked rumors of dissing Cardi B and Sukihana after releasing her new viral hit, “Okay.” Sukihana took to Instagram Live to ask JT if she could clear up the rumors. However, the City Girls rapper was not feeling Suki’s request, and she let everyone know.

We’re not even halfway through 2024, and rap beef has clearly been the theme of the year. Adding to the list of fractured friendships, JT took major shots at Sukihana. This came just a few weeks after JT was publicly arguing with her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, aka Caresha.

Though the two made up, it is unlikely that the City Girls will be making music together any time soon as JT has been focusing on her solo career. She recently dropped her new single, “Okay,” which fans speculate targets another femcee.

According to BET, Sukihana was arrested in Florida on Apr. 25, 2024. Shortly after being released on bond, the “Hood Rats” rapper joined Instagram Live to discuss the rumors. She stated that while she was detained, she received several messages reporting that JT dissed her in her new song.

After listening to the song, Suki felt some of the lyrics were pointed at her; specifically a bar about someone’s tooth falling out while eating crab legs. She continued on to say she doesn’t believe JT dissed her because she didn’t think she was the type to diss a rapper for no reason. Sukihana then requested that JT clear up the rumors.

Although Sukihana allegedly tried to keep the peace, after JT’s remained silent, the rapper took a few shots of her own. She took to X and remixed JT’s “Okay” lyrics to suggest that she does cocaine.

JT Clears Up The Rumors But With Anger In Her Heart

Though Sukihana seemingly had good intentions, JT was not here for it. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear up the rumors while brutally insulting Suki. According to Hot New Hip Hop, JT did not like Sukihana’s approach to asking her if “Okay” was about her. She angrily tweeted, “You kept writing me back to back you could’ve DM’d me but you was trying to distract me AND use me to run your sh*t up so you can run a special for page promo sucka a*s h*e.”

This tweet came after JT addressed the diss rumors. She stated that Suki should have known the song wasn’t about her. She also addressed the crab legs scenario stating she never knew the femcee lost a tooth to crab legs.

During Sukihana’s live, she assured fans that she and JT were cool and that she even attended the City Girl’s birthday party. In her X rant, JT also stated that while Sukihana was at the birthday party, she didn’t invite the Baddies star.

So far, Suki has not responded to JT’s X rant, but fans are eating up the drama! Some X users allege that “Okay” is actually about Cardi B, but when Cardi did not respond, JT took out all of her anger on Suki. Others agree with JT and feel Sukihana could have found a way to reach out to the rapper privately.