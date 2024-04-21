Bossip Video

Ray J became a free man after Princess Love filed for divorce and fans suspect his new boo is his LHHMIA co-star Sukihana.

We already saw that Princess moved on with John Boyega after cameras clocked them cuddled up at karaoke. Now it looks like Ray J might be ready to do the same. The newly single singer promised, “All you going to see is bad b**ches and p***y.” So linking with “Suki With The Good C****ie” makes perfect sense.

The entrepreneur is back outside with Sukihana by his side since Princess filed for their fourth turn at divorce. Suki’s latest post about her luxury shopping spree with Ray J sparked even more specualtion that they’re dating.

On Saturday, Sukihana took to Instagram to show off the new assets Ray J added to her collection.

“So thankful idk what to say thank you @rayj,” she wrote on a series of photos and video clips.

Sukihana posed in front of her new designer drip in one photo and gave followers close-ups of the goods. The carousel also included Suki stepping out of a private jet and into a Rolls Royce with her daughter. Secure the bag, Suki!

This latest post only further fueled fans’ suspicions that Sukihana and Ray J are dating. They sparked romance rumors earlier this month when the reality stars bought out a Chanel store together.

The flashy flex was in honor of the media mogul lanching the Tronix Network. They also celebrated Suki’s new 5-song music visual and another TV show with Ray J. Suki is executive producing the new Tronix Network series, Little Coochies of Las Vegas. Safaree also has a show on the network, but “One Wish” didn’t buy up a mall for his boy.

It’s unclear if Ray J is keeping it strictly business with the Baddies East star or if they’re collaborating on more than TV. Either way, their combined chaos will be entertaining.

Based on the College Hill: College Edition alum’s Instagram, it looks like he and Suki traveled in style on that PJ together, too.

While Ray J claims he’s emotionally prepared to move on, he and Princess still have unfinished business. According to People, he requested joint custody of their daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

The exes just started officially working out the details in Feb., but it looks like an amicable split. Ray J’s recent filing asked to hold off on determining spousal support as they divide up assets like jewelry and figure out properties.

Do you see it for Ray J and Sukihana as a couple? Will you be watching Little Coochies of Las Vegas on the Tronix Network?