Candiace Dillard-Bassett may have left Real Housewives of Potomac, but her shade still works full-time! The self-proclaimed Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with some strong opinions about Natalie Cortes, Amir Lancaster’s girlfriend. However, Lancaster defends Cortes and gives viewers a little context.

After Bravo’s SHMV’s April 28th episode, Dillard-Bassett posted her thoughts on the episode to X. She stated that something was off about Lancaster and Cortes’ relationship due to some perceived coddling. The soon-to-be mother noted that Lancaster was seemingly “on eggshells” around Cortes, possibly due to some uncomfortability with his appearance on the show.

According to Lancaster, that is not the case, and he let everyone know during his visit to the Virtual Reali-tea Podcast.

“She’s unsure what to say or how to come across in the right ways. So she is trying to be as poised and perfect as possible because she doesn’t want people to hate her.” He continued, “She doesn’t want to be too vulnerable, but she also doesn’t want to be too uptight.”

He also directly addressed Dillard-Bassett’s comments, stating that Cortes has no issue with him being on the show. However, Dillard-Bassett had further concerns about Cortes and the comparison between her and her boyfriend’s careers.

Both Cortes and Lancaster are real estate agents, and as Cortes noted during the episode, she makes the big bucks. She said she sells houses over $2 million, while Lancaster deals with under $1 million properties.

“I do what he does in a year in a month,” Cortes bragged.

Dillard-Bassett is not the only viewer who is side-eyeing Cortes’ statements. Other viewers commented under the 37-year-old’s tweets, speculating that Cortes might not even like Lancaster and that she has “Karen tendencies.”

That’s His Girl, And Amir Is Going To Stick Beside Her

Continuing to raise eyebrows, later in the April 28th episode of SHMV, Cortes gave a rather unusual answer to questions about the couple’s future. Instead of speaking about their bond and love for each other, Cortes focused on combining their careers rather than their lives.

Again, Lancaster defends Cortes further. While on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, he stated that Cortes purposefully gave the bare minimum response. However, when asked the same question, Lancaster gave a more thoughtful response focused on getting engaged and married.

Either way, the former RHOP star was not here for it! She continued to live-tweet her responses and found Cortes’s comments weird.

Lancaster doubled down that Cortes cares about him just as much as he cares about her. He also asserted that the two have been open about their desire to marry since they first began dating, but they will take that step when they feel the moment is right.

“We don’t want to do an engagement just because we need a ring to commit to each other and show that. We actually want it to be a celebration of us taking that next step and that is something that we’ve talked about since, like, the fourth month of us dating,” he stated