After confirming her Potomac pregnancy, Candiace Dillard Bassett recently debuted her “Drive Back” bump in a radiant red dress.

On Tuesday, the #RHOP star, 37, was spotted on the red carpet for the Grammys on the Hill Awards in Washington, D.C ahead of hosting the celebration. PageSix reports that the reality star/songstress wore a Hervé Léger off-the-shoulder red dress ($590) with an embellished asymmetric sparkling strap.

Ahead of the event, the Recording Academy noted that the housewife’s hosting duties would take place at the Hamilton Live where Sheryl Crow and Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) would be celebrated for their contributions to support music creators.

On Instagram, Candiace showed off her look to her 614,000 followers writing;

“Busy day today on Capitol Hill with my colleagues at the @recordingacademy for #GrammysontheHill but I just had to reminisce about the TIME that was had last night hosting at the annual GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards.

She continued,

“Thank you to the Academy and the Advocacy team for your tireless work on behalf of music creators and for having me as your host!!

In her comments, Candiace was flooded with compliments on the look by fellow housewives of past and present including Dr. Wendy Osefo who wrote; “GLOWING” and Crystal Kung Minkoff who said; “You look amazing!!! Loving that @herveleger on you.”

On X formerly known as Twitter, the compliments continued as fans shared well wishes for the mom-to-be who shared on April 15 that she was nearly 13 weeks into her pregnancy.

What do YOU think about Candiace debuting her “Drive Back” bump at the Grammys on the Hill awards?