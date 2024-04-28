Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans demanded fresh faces for Season 9, and Andy answered with Stacey Rusch joining the cast as a new full cast member.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the cast for the upcoming RHOP season has been finalized and will begin filming any day now. We already knew about vacancies from Housewives Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon‘s departures. And newbie Nneka Ihim reportedly left after just one season.

Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, and Dr. Wendy Osefo are all expected to return.

In addition to Keiarna Stewart moving on up to full cast member, TV Deets reports Stacey Rusch is the newest Housewife.

Get To Know Stacey Rusch

Stacey may be new to the RHOP lineup, but she’s no stranger to being on camera. The fitness and wellness expert who taught yoga in over 35 countries. Then, she took her talents from the White House Athletic Center and NASA to TV.

D.C.-area fans will recognize her as a reporter and anchor for Good Morning Washington on ABC7. She also hosted Morning News and Good Day DC on Fox5. Most recently, Stacey served as the host with the most on QVC with her own dedicated nightly hour.

Around the time Stacey would have been working out the details for joining the RHOP family, she resigned from QVC. On April 15, she announced stepping back to dedicate more time to “being a mom.”

Stacey Rusch’s Family And Housewives Hook-up

In addition to her regular TV appearances, Stacey is often seen on the scene in D.C. through her philanthropy. While working with Felicia’s Fund, the socialite met Potomac OG Karen Huger. The Grand Dame will reportedly give Stacey a royal RHOP welcome to the rest of the cast.

Like many of her new fellow Housewives, the Bravo-bound beauty is half of a power couple. She has been married to Thiemo Rusch, an Audi senior vice president, for nearly 15 years. They have a daughter named Arabella. After documenting their lives on her website and social media, fans can look forward to meeting lovely family in the upcoming season.

Are you looking forward to the Season 9 shakeups with the RHOP cast?