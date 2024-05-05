Bossip Video

Usher surprised disappointed fans with a surprise performance after his Lovers & Friends festival was cancelled last-minute.

Following the announcement that the show could not go on due to inclement weather, the King of R&B decided that the show must go on. Well, kinda. TMZ reports that Usher made an impromptu appearance at Jewel Nightclub Aria Hotel and Casino to perform a few hits.

Many fans were left down bad after traveling to Las Vegas and paying for festival tickets only to be told that all of the performances were canceled. Some people were able to catch Usher‘s club appearance but were still disappointed.

“Flew from Tokyo to Vegas to attend the Lovers and Friend concert and got canceled 12 hours before the event. Can’t believe I spent over $500/night on hotel. Usher didn’t even sing at the club event last night at Jewel,” one X user commented.

This festival seems to always have a few wrinkles in its plans. After a performance lineup made its way to the internet earlier this year, several artists took to their social media accounts claiming the checks had not cleared. Among those stars was the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends festival, she said in a since deleted IG post. Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

She later confirmed her inclusion in an IG story with a money bag emoji. Heard you, Queen! Though the festival has been a bit of a chaos magnet, it has never been completely cancelled. This year seems to be an exception, however. So far, there’s been no word on how or if ticket holders will be refunded.

Usher, baby, what’s good?