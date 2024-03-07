Mary J. Blige revealed she’s in her lover girl era while finding love within: “I want a man! I want love! I want it all!”
And you deserve it all, Mary!
On Wednesday, the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Mary opened up about her personal journey and love life while promoting the third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.
As her breakout sophomore album My Life celebrates its 30th anniversary, Mary reflects on how far she’s come.
“The My Life album was me basically really crying for help and just wanting somebody to love me. ‘Please Don’t Go,’ ‘I Never Want To Live Without You!'” she said, listing off classic song titles.
“They’re just a point in my life where I was looking for love in all the wrong places. At the same time, I wrote a song called ‘My Life’ that relates to me right now today.”
Mary J. Blige Says She Still Believes In Love: “I Want A Man!”
Manifesting a life in the sunshine remarkably reflects Mary’s life now, and so does her new single. “Still Believe In Love” has been #1 on the R&B charts for the last eight weeks.
“That’s the only way I’m able to be my own company,” Mary said.
“Because I believe in love for myself, I’m not going to give up on love. I’m not going to let a bad relationship or a bad marriage stop me from having a good life and having romance and getting the hugs that I want and the desire and kisses.”
Mary wrote the hopeful romantic song while she was going through her split from Kendu Isaacs in 2016. She truly manifested her current lover girl era despite a messy divorce after 12 years of marriage.
“I want a man! I want love, I want it all, and I’m not going to let my past stop me from that,” she continued.
“It’s because I love myself like that, I’m able to draw things to me, and I’m able to receive the love that I know I deserve.”
When Mary received the Entertainment Icon Award at the Urban One Honors, she announced that self-love by thanking herself.
“I never thought I was suppposed to [thank myself], but after I’ve come through so much gracefully, I owe myself a ‘thank you,'” she said. “Now I’m boasting, I’m bragging, I’m loving on myself because I’ve earned it.”
The Power: Book II star also shows love for her roots by bringing her upcoming festival home to New York City.
Check out what Mary J. Blige has in store for the 3rd annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit after the flip!
The Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Comes To New York City
The beloved Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit will return for a third year. Mary J. Blige announced that, unlike the past years that took over Atlanta, it’s coming to her hometown, New York City.
The event will occur on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 10 – 11. The lineup features performances from the founder herself and Jill Scott, Muni Long, Jadakiss, 50 Cent, Lola Brooke, and more. In addition to the star-studded entertainment, Mary created the program for “education, elevation, and empowerment of women.”
“When I look out into my concerts, the women are holding onto every word. They’re celebrating me, they’re crying. And I said, ‘What can I do for them?'” Mary. recalled, wanting to celebrate every strong woman who supports and relates to her.
“I just wanted to love on us and celebrate us during Mother’s Day.”
The festivities will occur all over the city with a comedy show at The Appollo, a concert night at the Barclay Center, a gospel Sunday brunch at Brooklyn Chop House, and a performance by the Clark Sisters.
Pre-sale tickets to the 3rd annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit are available. General sale tickets open on Friday, March 8.
