After squashing pregnancy rumors with snatched bikini photos, Draya Michele announced that she’s seven months pregnant in an eyebrow-raising surprise that sparked messy shenanigans across social media.

The professional baddie took to Instagram on International Women’s Day to hard-launch her pregnancy, revealing she’s expecting a baby girl in May 2024.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?'” she began. “For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence.”

In the next paragraph, Draya expressed her excitement about having the daughter she never thought she’d have without clarifying who the other half of that “we” is.

“I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have,” she continued. “We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Although the model isn’t saying who the father of her child is just yet, rumors of a somethingship between her and Houston Rockets baller Jalen Green have been swirling for a while now.

The 22-year-old shooting guard is nearly two decades younger than Draya but the pair have been linked since last August when they were photographed taking a stroll together.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling after a video of the 39-year-old at a Houston Rockets game made its rounds online in January.

While there, Draya traded in her usual curve-caressing fashions for a pair of oversized overalls while seemingly waddling as she walked.

While we can neither confirm nor deny Green being the father, the model is already getting dragged online for possibly being pregnant by a man the same age as her eldest child. And yes, you read that right.

Draya: not writing or tagging who her baby daddy is

