Houston’s hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion recently promised her hotties she’d deliver in May and she’s starting things off with a new freestyle.

Not only that, but she also shared some unique artwork with fans to tease her forthcoming music.

On May 6, the Hot Girl released her infectious “I Think I Love Her Freestyle,” a one-minute freestyle set to the backdrop of Gucci Mane’s iconic 2010 rap hit, for her new series, Megan Mondays.

Donning a white “Girl” crop top, an iced-out chain, and red headphones, Megan went in on the beat, letting the world know just how dope of a rhymer she is.

“Show a new b**ch that ain’t Megan coded/ Show a beat I was on and ain’t rode it, if she think she the sh*t, I’m the colon,” the star, real name Megan Pete, rapped in one line of the buzzing song.

Later in the energetic freestyle, the Grammy winner gave a nod to legendary model Naomi Campbell and bragged about her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Southern University.

In 2021, the “WAP” hitmaker graduated with her degree in health administration from the HBCU.

“Catwalk, b**ch, I feel like Naomi/ The way I play n***as, I need me a Tony/ Good brain, graduated, top of my percentile,” she rapped with confidence and flair. “Take it out the chat, I ain’t tryna be your penpal/ Meanwhile it’s a b**ch on the app right now/ Gettin’ f**ked over, still braggin’ ’bout her body count.”

Fans flooded X with reactions to the new tune, and many loved Megan Thee Stallion’s fearless flow and impressive lyrics.

The Hotties Are Buzzing About More Than Just The “Cobra” Rapper’s Latest Release

On May 3, the hip-hop star unveiled the cover art for an upcoming project, reminiscent of a Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat video game cover for Playstation. Megan sported attire akin to the iconic Street Fighter character Chun-Li in the photo.

“Are you ready to play,” the rapper captioned the unique cover art.

Some fans wondered if it was another diss track geared at Nick Minaj, whom she previously took aim at in her January released freestyle titled, “Hiss.”

Other users accused her of “copying” the Queens-bred femcee.

“Definitely copying Nicki whether y’all say its “Anime” or not. We’ve seen this before and Onika is the father,” the netizen wrote.

Fans defending the Houston native said the artwork was a clear reference to the rapper’s love for the anime character Boa Hancock of One Piece, a popular Japanese anime series.

“Am I tweaking or is this a Boa Hancock reference from One Piece.” “IS THIS BOA HANCOCK COSPLAY? OH MEG!”

Some users were eager to know if the project was a forthcoming single or album.

“Megan enough already! Let us know what it is. My nerves getting bad,” one stan penned.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

What did you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s new “ I Think I Love Her Freestyle?” Are you ready for more “Megan May” this month?