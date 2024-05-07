The 2024 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are slaying and sizzling the carpet in real time.

As previously reported this year’s gala is celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “Garden Of Time” playing off a short story by JG Ballard.

In the 1962 story, freshly plucked time-reversing crystal flowers protect paradise from invasion until there are none left, and Anna Wintour chose the theme to “highlight the connections between nature’s fragile beauty and inevitable innovation.”

Vogue shared that watchers should expect to see iconic archive looks refreshed with the latest tech as the exhibit features nearly 300 rare items drawn from the Met’s permanent collection including designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy.

This year’s Met Gala co-chairs are Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny with live stream co-hosting by La La Anthony.

Let’s look at the carpet as the extravagant ensembles continue to roll in.

2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala wouldn’t be complete without Cardi B.

Cardi arrived fashionably late flanked by handlers helping her pose and walk while wearing a Windowsen dress.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B is at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/IGHn9Wnslw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Per the usual, she was styled by Kollin Carter and she dripped in emeralds and diamonds.

Cardi B’s #MetGala outfit details have us absolutely gagged 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sk3TjG3bLu — Cardi All Access (@CardiAllAccess) May 7, 2024

You like?

Met Gala co-chair Zendaya stunned in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

A press release reports that for her appearance, John Galliano specially created a haute couture look for her composed of” a sage lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset.

“The dress features bands of hand-painted metallic crin, a drape and bow layered from aluminum material and iridescent organza, and a corsage hand-embroidered with natural motifs hand-painted in electric blue and emerald, green.

Zendaya’s hand-painted plume-like veil and hat wrapped in stockings was created by Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela. And her custom-made Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.”

For the big night, Zendaya wasn’t alone of course, she was joined by her stylist Law Roach who showed off his silky strands on the carpet.

Also seen on the scene was a shimmering and shining Kim Kardashian.

Just like Zendaya, Kimmy Kakes was styled in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

Galliano created haute couture look for Kim composed of a “pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewelry.”

MARGIELA BY JOHN GALLIANO MET 2024 📷 NICK KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/fw7WKOAFrg — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2024

Are you feeling Kimmy Kakes’ get up?

Hit the flip for more Met Gala looks.