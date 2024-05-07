The 2024 Met Gala is in full swing and celebs are slaying and sizzling the carpet in real time.
As previously reported this year’s gala is celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “Garden Of Time” playing off a short story by JG Ballard.
In the 1962 story, freshly plucked time-reversing crystal flowers protect paradise from invasion until there are none left, and Anna Wintour chose the theme to “highlight the connections between nature’s fragile beauty and inevitable innovation.”
Vogue shared that watchers should expect to see iconic archive looks refreshed with the latest tech as the exhibit features nearly 300 rare items drawn from the Met’s permanent collection including designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, and Givenchy.
This year’s Met Gala co-chairs are Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny with live stream co-hosting by La La Anthony.
Let’s look at the carpet as the extravagant ensembles continue to roll in.
2024 Met Gala Red Carpet
The Met Gala wouldn’t be complete without Cardi B.
Cardi arrived fashionably late flanked by handlers helping her pose and walk while wearing a Windowsen dress.
Per the usual, she was styled by Kollin Carter and she dripped in emeralds and diamonds.
You like?
Met Gala co-chair Zendaya stunned in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
A press release reports that for her appearance, John Galliano specially created a haute couture look for her composed of” a sage lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchess satin corset.
“The dress features bands of hand-painted metallic crin, a drape and bow layered from aluminum material and iridescent organza, and a corsage hand-embroidered with natural motifs hand-painted in electric blue and emerald, green.
Zendaya’s hand-painted plume-like veil and hat wrapped in stockings was created by Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela. And her custom-made Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.”
For the big night, Zendaya wasn’t alone of course, she was joined by her stylist Law Roach who showed off his silky strands on the carpet.
Also seen on the scene was a shimmering and shining Kim Kardashian.
Just like Zendaya, Kimmy Kakes was styled in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
Galliano created haute couture look for Kim composed of a “pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewelry.”
Are you feeling Kimmy Kakes’ get up?
Hit the flip for more Met Gala looks.
A true head turner for the night was Doja Cat.
The eclectic rapper first arrived at the Met Gala in nothing more than a towel while posing with Guram Gvasalia of Vetements fashion house.
She then went for a wet t-shirt look and explained to Entertainment Tonight that she tapped into the garden theme because she was wearing cotton.
Are you feeling Doja Cat’s multiple Met Gala looks?
Tyle was also spotted at the 024 Met Gala turning heads in an intricate sand sculpture gown.
The “Water” singer made her Met debut in Balmain and Vogue reports that she channeled the word “time” as the operative word from the night’s “Garden of Time” dress code.
Tyla’s dress was a nod to the sands of time and Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, said he was intrigued by the idea of ephemerality for Tyla’s look.
“The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece,” he told Vogue. “The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result.”
After posing for pictures, Tyla was spotted at being carried by handlers up the stairs.
Other 2024 Met Gala style standouts included Keke Palmer who was gold gilded and gorgeous…
Teyana Taylor who looked ready for her fairytale in red roses…
and Ayo Edibir who frolicked in florals.
Also seen was Janelle Monaé who sizzled in silver.
Janelle’s look was Vera Wang and she’s garnering rave reviews.
So stunning!
Hit the flip for more Met Gala looks.
Serena wore Balenciaga at this year’s Met Gala.
While her sister Venus wore Marc Jacobs.
E! Onlie reports that her dress was made of broken mirrors, including one that broke while she was getting dressed.
“It’s based off the theme of today, we’re showing all these dresses that are too fragile to wear,” she s explained to Live From E!’s Ross Mathews about playing into the “Garden of Time” dress code. “So he wanted to bring in the fragility of mirrors—I only broke one.”
