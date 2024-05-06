Bossip Video

The countdown is nearly over until the biggest night in fashion, Met Gala Monday, and BOSSIP has you covered on everything you need to know about tonight’s elite event.

The annual epic event takes place on the first Monday in May as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. A-list artists, actors, models, and designers gather to celebrate the artistry, craftsmanship, history, and future of fashion. After a one-of-a-kind red carpet, attendees enjoy a dinner and the Costume Institute’s new exhibition before it opens to the public.

The 2024 Met Gala “Garden Of Time” Dress Code And Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Theme

As governor of the gala, American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour organizes every detail from the exclusive guest list to the seating chart. She chose the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” based on a short story by JG Ballard.

In the 1962 story of the same name, freshly plucked time-reversing crystal flowers protect paradise from invasion until there are none left. The story highlights the connections between nature’s fragile beauty and inevitable innovation, which the new installation echoes.

The theme of the night and new exhibition is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Don’t let the name fool you into thinking it’s just about fairytales.

The theme “has not to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney, but rather the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again — and are thus sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute,” according to Vogue.

Expect to see a mix of iconic looks from history books and fashion archives refreshed with the latest tech. Think Zendaya’s 2019 Cinderella dress that lit up and transformed with the flick of Law Roach‘s magic wand. The chic sci-fi sky is the limit for what could be “one of the best Met Gala red carpets we’ve ever seen,” PEOPLE reports.

“This exhibition is all about breathing new life into archival fashion, which sets the stage for a bold red carpet. There will be a number of looks on display in the exhibition that have rarely been seen in public before; some of which are too fragile to ever be worn again. For me, the theme calls for jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind creations that push the envelope of red carpet dressing,” fashion critic Nicky Campbell said.

A-List Guest List: Who Will Grace The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet?

As 2024 Met Gala co-chairs, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny should set the tone. All three turn heads and make headlines when they hit the red carpet and tonight should be no different.

La La Anthony will return as Vogue’s red carpet live-stream host with Emma Chamberlain.

Met Gala newcomers Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri received invitations after their whirlwind awards season, per Page Six.

Rihanna already Rih-vealed that she’s keeping things “chill” for her Met Gala look. The new mom of two “don’t got time for a lot of s**t,” for this year’s red carpet. She and fellow “Fashion Killa” A$AP Rocky might still shut it down like they did in 2023.

More celebs expected to show up and show out:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Kendall Jenner

Cara Delevingne

Fans can keep their fingers crossed to see these best-dressed celebs who attended the Met Gala in previous years.

Kim Kardashian

Cardi B

Keke Palmer

Doja Cat

Janelle Monae

BOSSIP will keep you posted on the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, hottest looks, and viral moments from the night. The red carpet festivities begin Monday, May 6 at 6:00 pm ET.

Will you be watching the 2024 Met Gala red carpet?