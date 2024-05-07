Bossip Video

Iman Shumpert seemingly sent out a petty tweet about his estranged wife Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala gorgeousness and social media had lotsss to say about it.

Shumpert, 33, took to X, to weigh in on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s extravagant ensemble after she lit up the Met Gala red carpet wearing a crimson red rose look.

The outfit made by The Blondes featured a corset top that cinched the 33-year-old’s waist and Taylor completed the 1800s-inspired look with a blonde curly updo, David Yurman jewelry, and gold sandals.

“Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that s—,” Shumpert wrote after buzz about Taylor’s red carpet appearance flooded the internet.

Social media users took note of the petty compliment and proceeded to criticize the former NBA player. A few netizens accused the athlete, who shares daughters, Junie and Rue with the artist, of being “a hater” while other users speculated if the post was Shumpert’s attempt at trying to get his “family back” together.

Taylor & Shumpert’s Divorce Has Been Rocky

In January, Taylor accused her estranged husband of neglecting the safety of their two daughters in court documents obtained by TMZ.

As previously reported, she accused Shumpert of smoking marijuana around their children and alleged that the baller was allegedly “under the influence” on more than one occasion while caring for their adorable girls.

Additionally, she alleged that the New York Knicks alum failed to feed their daughters while they were living in their family home and that she received “condescending and manipulative” messages from him about her career.

The allegations came several months after court records revealed Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January 2023, citing allegations of Shumpert’s “cruel” treatment and extreme narcissistic behavior throughout their marriage. At the time, she used only her initials in the court filings to conceal her identity. The divorce details reportedly went public after Iman personally petitioned the court to use their full names instead. According to Taylor, someone “leaked” the sensitive court documents.

“These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” the celeb said after the news of her divorce went public.

In a passionate Instagram post shared in January of this year, the “Gotta Love Me” singer expressed her frustrations, emphasizing her desire to maintain privacy regarding the details of her divorce in order to protect all involved parties. Despite her efforts to keep matters confidential, her personal affairs have become public knowledge. Taylor sent a fair warning to the media to stay all the way OUT of her business.

“Every time I turn around it’s either half leaked and made up stories or words twisted up for clickbait,” the singer penned. “I kindly asked y’all to mind y’all business. However, y’all still putting out f-kery.”

What do you think about Teyana Taylor’s The Blondes Met Gala gown and Iman Shumpert’s petty compliment? Tell us in the comments.