One day after a security guard was shot outside of Drake’s $100 million Toronto home, an intruder was detained after an attempted break-in.

After ending his It’s All A Blur tour, Drake reportedly planned a vacation, but those plans have been put on hiatus considering that he’s now knee-deep in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar and dealing with multiple incidents at his house.

As previously reported, a security guard at the rapper’s Toronto mansion was shot in the chest. While police confirm that they have security footage of the shooting, the quality is questionable.

According to ABC News, just a day later, a man was arrested for trying to break into the Toronto fortress. Unlike the previous incident, police were able to detain the suspect with a hold for mental health issues. Given the current climate with Drake and his several rap beefs, the timing of these incidents is concerning, but the motivation for the shooting remains unclear.

Hopefully, Drake can get that vacation soon because his home doesn’t seem to be safe.