One day after a security guard was shot outside of Drake’s $100 million Toronto home, an intruder was detained after an attempted break-in.
After ending his It’s All A Blur tour, Drake reportedly planned a vacation, but those plans have been put on hiatus considering that he’s now knee-deep in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar and dealing with multiple incidents at his house.
As previously reported, a security guard at the rapper’s Toronto mansion was shot in the chest. While police confirm that they have security footage of the shooting, the quality is questionable.
According to ABC News, just a day later, a man was arrested for trying to break into the Toronto fortress. Unlike the previous incident, police were able to detain the suspect with a hold for mental health issues. Given the current climate with Drake and his several rap beefs, the timing of these incidents is concerning, but the motivation for the shooting remains unclear.
Hopefully, Drake can get that vacation soon because his home doesn’t seem to be safe.
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.