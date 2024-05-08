Bossip Video

Despite the fake discord screenshot floating around, Universal Music Group is not interfering in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

Rap beef is the talk of pop culture at the moment, with Drake and Kendrick Lamar finally stepping into the ring to face one another. It currently seems like Kendrick Lamar could be crowned the victor, but you never know; nothing solves issues in an artist’s career like a hit record. Drake is more than capable of coming out with a retaliatory hit, but the pressure is enormous.

Things are looking so rough for Drake that screenshots have surfaced alleging that UMG could step in to settle the war between the artists and raise a white flag on Drizzy’s behalf.

“UMG also had a Zoom meeting with all of the parties involved, and they want Kendrick, either directly or said through pgLang, to post a statement clarifying that Drake isn’t a pedo****e if Kendrick agrees to end the beef,” an alleged insider revealed.

According to TMZ, however, Universal Music Group is hands-off in the beef despite internet rumors alleging otherwise and the alleged “meeting” about ending it never happened. The outlet reports that the label has no plans to step in and consider the beef “separate” from the business of either rapper.

Also, let’s be real, the beef is good for business and UMG has hands in every pocked involved, why would they step in?