Despite the fake discord screenshot floating around, Universal Music Group is not interfering in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.
Rap beef is the talk of pop culture at the moment, with Drake and Kendrick Lamar finally stepping into the ring to face one another. It currently seems like Kendrick Lamar could be crowned the victor, but you never know; nothing solves issues in an artist’s career like a hit record. Drake is more than capable of coming out with a retaliatory hit, but the pressure is enormous.
Things are looking so rough for Drake that screenshots have surfaced alleging that UMG could step in to settle the war between the artists and raise a white flag on Drizzy’s behalf.
“UMG also had a Zoom meeting with all of the parties involved, and they want Kendrick, either directly or said through pgLang, to post a statement clarifying that Drake isn’t a pedo****e if Kendrick agrees to end the beef,” an alleged insider revealed.
According to TMZ, however, Universal Music Group is hands-off in the beef despite internet rumors alleging otherwise and the alleged “meeting” about ending it never happened. The outlet reports that the label has no plans to step in and consider the beef “separate” from the business of either rapper.
Also, let’s be real, the beef is good for business and UMG has hands in every pocked involved, why would they step in?
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.