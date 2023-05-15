Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival returned bigger and better with a legendary #HipHop50 concert and must-see performances by Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Method Man, Jodeci, Summer Walker, and more.

The second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit took over Atlanta for Mother’s Day weekend. Mary, Pepsi, and Live Nation brought the stars out for a powerhouse R&B concert, rare performances of Mary’s deep cuts, and an epic #HipHop50 celebration.

Fans eased into the festivities with An Evening with Robert Glasper and Luke James at City Winery on Thursday night.

#HipHop50 Concert Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Ciara, DJ Drama And More

On Friday, the concert series started with an homage to Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. Mary and friends sold out the State Farm Arena for “a celebration of Hip Hop’s past, present, and future,” per a press release. Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss, took the stage with their ground-breaking hits.

DJ Drama’s set featured surprise performances from Atlanta natives T.I., Young Dro, Lloyd, Bobby Valentino, K Camp, Travis Porter, and Dem Franchize Boyz.

After Jeezy hyped the crowd up with classics like “Put On” and “Geeked Up,” Akon joined him for their top 100 song “Soul Survivor.”

Mary J. Blige had something special for her die-hard fans throughout her more than 30 years in the game. She blessed them with rarely-seen performances of her deep cuts in “MJB B-Sides.

Power: Book II co-stars Mary and Method Man performed their hit collaboration that solidified Mary’s status as Queen of Hip Hop Soul “All I Need.” The exciting night didn’t end there.

More ladies of Hip Hop surprised Mary by taking the stage with special performances. Missy Elliott, Ciara, Rah Digga, and newcomer Lola Brooke wrapped up the incredible night of Hip Hop’s finest.

