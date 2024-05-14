Are you ready for Cross?

Prime Video made a splash with its inaugural Upfront presentation where it revealed the official teaser trailer for Amazon Original Series Cross along with the series’ renewal for a second season.

Check out the first look below:

Cross is described as a “complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller” based on the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series.

For those late to the party, Alex Cross (who was previously portrayed by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry) is a detective and forensic psychologist “uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers,” per the press release.

Perennial panty-sizzler Aldis Hodge stars as the iconic crime-solver along with Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

This how Tyler Perry thought he looked in Alex cross https://t.co/IowgJp28nD — Durk1 (@durktoomany) May 14, 2024

“Bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross,” said Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season.”

Aldis Hodge teases ‘Cross’ Season 1, amazing guest stars and antagonists pic.twitter.com/n6IwnhWSaJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024

Joining the Season 2 cast are Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason with Johnny Ray Gill joining the cast as a series regular.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don’t happen by accident,” said Ben Watkins, Creator/Showrunner of Cross, in a statement. “Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far. It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”

Are you excited to see Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross? How do you think Tyler Perry reacted to the news?