Megan Thee Stallion claimed her Final Boss title on “Boa” as a venomous video game villain in the super sexy new music video.

It’s almost summer, and the Hot Girl Coach is back to reclaim her season with a slithering and sizzling new single. She came with the heat days ahead of hitting the road with GloRilla on the Hot Girl Summer tour. On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest snake-themed song, “Boa” with some of her best and steamiest visuals yet.

In the past week, Meg teased the creative release with her collection of MSTALLION game covers and her character for “Boa.” The cosplay cutie doesn’t miss as she channels Boa Hancock from the Manga One Piece. It’s giving rollout royalty!

Megan Thee Stallion Gets In The Game To Address Her Haters On “Boa”

The song, produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat, interpolates “What You Waiting For?” from Gwen Stefani’s 2004 solo debut. She uses Gwen’s “tick-tock” line to remind her haters that their time is up and they’re “only hot on TikTok.”

“Doing sh*t for TikTok, b***h I’m really Hip-Hop/ They all know my sh*t hot, ain’t listen when yo s**t drop/ All my diamonds dancing I ain’t need to make no TikTok,” she rapped.

After Megan kicked off the 2024 era of hip-hop beef by seemingly dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj on “Hiss,” she doubled down with this fun bop.

“B***hes is bitter, they thought it was sweet/ All of a sudden they vegan, they don’t want beef/ Talkin’ outta veeners, I’m knockin’ out teeth,” she spit.

Despite all the social media shenanigans that followed, the unbothered baddie only responded by getting back in the booth.

“H**s do all of that typin’, but never once did I get pressed/ It’s obvious b***hes obsessed/ If it’s f**k me, then we havin’ sex,” Meg continued, taking aim at her rap rivals.

Fans loved spotting the references to several classic games, such as Tekken, Def Jam VENDETTA, Mortal Kombat, Dance Dance Revolution, and fittingly, the OG brick phone game Snake. With a nod to the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, the music video begins with three unsuspecting Hottieville friends playing an underground copy of The Curse of the Serpent Woman.

When it comes to body and bars, Thee Stallion doesn’t disappoint. In addition to video game villains, she also served plenty of “Body-ody-ody” as a nearly nude cyborg black latex.

“Boa” marks a trilogy in the snake-themed rollout of Megan’s highly anticipated third studio album. Following the trial and conviction of her shooter Tory Lanez, she came back with “Cobra.” The cold-blooded animals symbolize renewal, reinvention, and shedding the past like a snake’s skin.

Hours before dropping the new single, Megan’s final teaser explained how boa constrictors kill. No other animal, even the alligator featured in the clip, is any competition. The boa’s pounds of powerful muscle effortlessly “suffocate the life out of prey.” And she’s on the hunt again, ready to put the rap game in a chokehold.

Check out the full video from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” below.

