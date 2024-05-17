Bossip Video

The BET Awards 2024 are swiftly approaching, with Drake and Nicki Minaj currently dominating the nominations list. Drake leads the pack for the second year in a row, boasting seven nominations, closely followed by Minaj with six, as reported by Billboard.

The seasoned emcees and former collaborators are in competition for multiple prestigious awards, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration. They are also vying for the titles of Best Male and Female Hip Hop Artist, respectively.

Other strong contenders are vying for Album of the Year and several top categories.

An official BET press release reports that in addition to Drake and Minaj, The Album of the Year category features notable nominees such as Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II, which won a Grammy earlier this year, and Killer Mike’s Michael, alongside works by Chris Brown, Gunna, 21 Savage, Usher, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

Outstanding contenders for the Viewers Choice Award, an accolade determined by fans, include Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” along with Tyla’s “Water.”

When it comes to Best New Artist, BET reports that the nominees are 41, 4Batz, Arya Starr, Bossman DLow, Fridayy, October London, Sexyy Red and Tyla.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each snagged five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher are tied with four nominations apiece. The nominations were curated by the BET Voting Academy, consisting of distinguished figures from the realms of music, media, and digital marketing.

In a testament to their broad appeal, both Drake and Burna Boy secured nominations for both Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Similarly, Doja Cat earns nominations in equivalent categories for female artists, underscoring the widespread impact of their music.

Elsewhere, Blue Ivy Carter, at the tender age of 12, earned a nomination for the YoungStars Award, recognizing her burgeoning talents. In 2021, at 9 years old, Blue became the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award. The talented youngster won her first Grammy after Beyoncé snagged a trophy for Best Music Video thanks to her song “Brown Skin Girl,” featured on the 2019 Lion King soundtrack. Blue has a songwriting credit for the hit smash.

The adorable kiddo joins her famous mother on the list who was nominated for the Viewer’s Choice Award this year thanks to her hit song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Additionally, Halle Bailey received a nomination for Best Actress, while Dr. Bobby Jones will compete for the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. GloRilla, Victoria Monet, Latto, Monét, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, and Shaboozey are all slated to deliver captivating performances during the ceremony.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Tune in to the BET Awards on June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, to witness who will emerge victorious.

Will you be tuning in?