Bossip Video

The mother of Kendrick Lamar’s children, Whitney Alford, has posted to social media for the first time since her other half’s ongoing beef with Drake.

After an influx of releases from both Kendrick and Drake, it seems like their musical melee has finally come to a halt. While the overwhelming consensus from both charts and social media is that Lamar came out victorious, Drake still made some pretty damning claims about the Compton rapper and his relationship with his longtime love, Whitney Alford.

In “Family Matters,” Drake references Lamar’s relationship with the mother of his children when he questioned why Kendrick allegedly moved from Los Angeles to New York.

“Why did you move to New York? Is it ’cause you livin’ that bachelor life? / Proposed in 2015, but don’t wanna make her your actual wife / I’m guessin’ this wedding ain’t happenin’, right?” Drake raps on the song. “‘Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin’ to light.”

Play

He also references their relationship in “The Heart Part 6,” not only accusing Kendrick of physically assaulting Alford, but also implying that Whitney’s children might not actually be Kendrick’s, but instead, his longtime manager and business partner, Dave Free.

“I heard that one of ’em little kids might be Dave Free/ Don’t make it Dave Free’s/ ‘Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD/ Then this is all makin’ plenty f***in’ sense to me,” he says on the song.

Play

Because most of Drake’s claims revolve around Kendrick’s relationship with Whitney, fans have been waiting for her to weigh in on the beef on social media.

On Sunday, May 12, she finally broke her silence…but she didn’t say much.

The mother of two took to Instagram for Mother’s Day, posting a video of her experimenting with a pottery wheel.

“Happy Birthday to Me,” she wrote, going on to adding, “Happy Mother’s Day to all my real ones!”

Obviously, this doesn’t tell us much about Drake’s allegations or her thoughts on the beef, but if it tells us anything, it’s that Whitney is unbothered and enjoying life outside of the industry, whether fans like it or not.