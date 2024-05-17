Bossip Video
Social media is ablaze over 2016 surveillance footage of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles..

The disturbing footage corroborates several of the former Bad Boy artist’s claims in her now-settled federal lawsuit.

https://x.com/BeyondUTD/status/1791566910913724593

As previously reported, Cassie accused the music mogul of physically abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers during their relationship from 2007-2018 in “a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.”

Diddy’s team has adamantly denied the allegations but newly released footage tells a different story.

Note: The story below mentions and describes acts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit https://www.thehotline.org/.

In clear surveillance footage released by CNN, an irate Combs can be seen sprinting down the hallway in a towel before grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking a defenseless Cassie as she attempted to exit the situation in an elevator.

The footage also shows him seemingly shoving Cassie and throwing objects at her before stopping as someone appears to exit the elevator. Cassie noted the incident in her federal lawsuit and the footage clearly corroborates her story.

***Trigger warning, the following video may be disturbing to watch***

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released a statement about the surveillance footage to CNN, saying:

The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions condemning Diddy for his actions in the video that many refused to watch.

At some point, we expect to hear from Diddy who posted “Time tells truth” on Instagram just two days ago.

And that was after last year’s “Enough Is Enough” post where he alleged that “people” were trying to “assassinate his character” and “destroy his reputation and legacy.”

What do you think should happen to Diddy? Do you think he’ll be held accountable for his actions? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the disturbing surveillance video on the flip.

https://x.com/shayxonline/status/1791526228178145348

https://x.com/Son_ImSleep/status/1791525581508538638

https://x.com/ImanEurope/status/1791524763107733775

https://x.com/leiileiijaee203/status/1791548421775536523

https://x.com/HaterReport_/status/1791525082092966082

https://x.com/talleyberrybaby/status/1791521736761942489

https://x.com/xclusivestories/status/1791524733239869847

https://x.com/diaryofkp/status/1791526550019383553

https://x.com/whereswongo/status/1791536396898832700

https://x.com/TheCubicleChick/status/1791541315555004586

https://x.com/FearedBuck/status/1791547806823440628

https://x.com/heavenlyplumbob/status/1791526744412868827

https://x.com/GothamCityGoon/status/1791520582044979407

https://x.com/LORAFRIMANEE/status/1791527510267544048

